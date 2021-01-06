These 6 Haircut Trends Will Dominate in 2021

01 of 06

Let's Shag

Getty Images

If 2021 had an official haircut, the experts unanimously agree: it's the shag. "As a result of quarantine, a lot of people have been coming in with very grown out hair with no shape as they hadn't had the chance to get a proper haircut (outdoor garden haircuts included)," Dhiran Mistry, a dry cutting specialist at David Mallett New York, tells Byrdie. "I love all the movement and layers that you can add to a grown out haircut."

Ryan Trygstad, a celebrity stylist and co-founder of Mark Ryan Salon, says a shag is the cut for 2021 (his clients include Emma Roberts, Laura Dern, and Kelly Ripa). "What makes this feel modern is a bang. This is the modern version of Jane Fonda's Klute haircut. The whole top moves forward and is more fringey—there is no real part," Trygstad says.

Getty Images

Sky Kim, a stylist at Serge Normant at John Frieda, agrees that a shag with a soft fringe will be big for 2021. "Recently, there's been a huge covet for shags, and I am here for it—I think it will carry on to the next year," Kim tells us. She says it's the perfect face-framing cut with an edge—the shattered layers create softness and will grow out beautifully, adding, "This cut looks good with short to long hair, whether the hair peaks through your neck to longer and shattered layers with long hair."

For anyone who attempted an at-home bang trim during quarantine, Kim says there's a bonus to a shag cut: "It will be a nice transition to connect all those shorter pieces."