Hair Shedding and Hair Loss Aren't the Same—Here's How to Tell the Difference

Hair shedding is an essential part of the hair growth cycle. Still, seeing a wad of strands in your brush or a handful blocking your shower drain can cause concern. It might even have you wondering if you're experiencing actual hair loss, rather than a "normal" shedding period. It's important to understand the difference because while hair shedding is to be expected, hair loss can be a signal of an underlying problem. So to understand how to differentiate between hair loss and hair shedding, we spoke with trichologists Mark Constantine, Dr. Isfahan Chambers Harris, and Kerry E. Yates.

Meet the Expert Mark Constantine is a Trichologist and Co-Founder of Lush.

Dr. Isfahan Chambers Harris is a Trichologist and Founder of alodia.

Kerry E. Yates is a Trichologist and Founder of Colour Collective.

What Is Hair Shedding?

Hair shedding is a regular occurrence of hair shedding out, and it's completely normal. According to Yates, our hair will naturally shed approximately 150 hairs daily, and shedding reflects the initiation of a new life cycle.

Our strands have four stages of life: growth (anagen), transition (catagen), rest (telogen), and shedding (exogen). Shedding is how we make space for new growth, so when one handful leaves, another makes its way in. This process between exogen and anagen can take two to five months.

What Is Hair Loss?

Hair loss happens when the strands stop participating in this life cycle altogether, falling off the scalp without reactivating the growth or anagen phase. "The hair follicle is no longer active with hair loss," says Yates. "When new hair stops coming in, you know there is hair loss."

Constantine notes that factors such as cancer, radiotherapy, and severe diets can accelerate the loss. As for what causes it? It all depends, says Constantine. "If it's due to menopause, then it's permanent, but any other root cause can be temporary." If you're experiencing hair loss that isn't to be expected, take note of any drastic lifestyle) changes and talk to your doctor.

Hair Shedding vs. Hair Loss

Hair shedding is cyclical, temporary, and to be expected from time to time, and there are plenty of remedies to help decrease any excessive loss. In contrast, hair loss is triggered by some other external or internal factor (such as stress and diet), and has a lasting effect that's more difficult—though not impossible—to bounce back from.

Certain life events and seasonal factors may increase the chances of hair shedding, marking it temporarily excessive. "This is most likely due to internal changes like hormonal imbalance, nutritional changes, or extreme weight loss," says Yates.

Yates explains that hormonal changes, especially in women, play a huge role in excessive shedding. According to Constantine, factors like childbirth, lactation, and stopping birth control pills can all affect the amount of hair shedding one experiences.

While many of these events are temporary, leaving the hair to find its balance again, actual hair loss falls on the other end. The result may be a hair patch, which is "more likely to be alopecia areata," says Constantine. Alopecia areata is an auto-immune disease causing the body to attack its immune system, with hair loss that typically shows on the head or face in quarter-size patches or larger. Depending on the root cause, a professional can offer treatments to combat hair loss.

When to Seek Professional Help

Any unexpected hair loss or consistency of prolonged excessive shedding is worth seeking professional help. "When excessive shedding, also known as telogen effluvium, is accompanied by a visibly thinner appearance in the hair, this is hair loss, not shedding," says Chambers-Harris. "If the hair shedding over time causes your hair to look thinner and remains excessive, or if your scalp is tender or sensitive to the touch, you should see a dermatologist," she advises. When you suspect your period of excessive shedding is linked to dietary changes, "chatting with an endocrinologist could also be beneficial," says Constantine.

Yates says there are plenty of ways to counteract severe shedding, and it could be worth a trip to your internal medicine doctor to devise the best plan. In the meantime, here are some preventative tips we can practice with regularity to maintain our hair's health:

Give yourself a daily scalp massage: Massaging the scalp for a minimum of 4 minutes daily will relieve tension and tightness while improving blood circulation. Several studies have shown simple scalp massage has helped to improve scalp health and helps to decrease hair fall.

Massaging the scalp for a minimum of 4 minutes daily will relieve tension and tightness while improving blood circulation. Several studies have shown simple scalp massage has helped to improve scalp health and helps to decrease hair fall. Avoid applying heavy oils on the scalp: This can clog the follicle, hindering future hair growth.

This can clog the follicle, hindering future hair growth. Limit daily shampooing: Wash your hair every other day versus daily since stripping cleansers can cause dryness and scalp irritation.

The Final Takeaway

If you're experiencing hair loss in the form of bald patches and aren't sure of the root cause, seek professional help immediately. As for shedding, it's normal. Even excessive shedding can be temporary. Turning to a professional when symptoms are accompanied by thinning or tenderness will help you strategize the best remedy to get your hair's cycle back on track and treat the root of the cause. In the meantime, periodic washing, massaging, and general scalp care will keep your hair's growth cycle balanced.