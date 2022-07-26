24 Hairstyles That Were Made for One-Shoulder Dresses

A one-shoulder dress is like the dressy equivalent of a good button-down shirt: Both are trustworthy staples that offer versatility in your wardrobe. So, naturally, having versatility in your hairstyle options can help distinguish your effortless formal wear from one event to another. Wearing a high textured ponytail might be the perfect pairing with your one-shoulder dress for a daytime graduation ceremony, while something low, sleek and straight might fit the mood better for your annual holiday party.

The point is, your hairstyle can not only help you get multiple wears out of an already versatile one-shoulder dress, but it can create a look so fresh it'll feel brand new. Keep reading to see which hairstyles celebrity stylists Julien Faerl and Alex Brown recommend pairing with a one-shoulder dress.