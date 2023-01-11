How to Care for Hair Extensions, According to Celeb Stylists

Do you go to great lengths for your signature hair look? We mean "great lengths" in the literal sense. If so, you're not alone. Hair extensions have become more mainstream in recent years because of how easy they can be to install and manage. There are all kinds of extension types on the market. "Most notably, there are keratin tip extensions, wefts, tape-in, and i-tip or micro bead extensions," celebrity hairstylist Linh Phan explains.

When choosing the right type for you, consider not only your aesthetic but also the type of maintenance required to keep extensions looking fresh. The key to getting the most out of your extensions is to care for them properly—and we have tips for you. Ahead, we've tapped celebrity hair stylists for their best tips on how to get the most out of your hair extensions.