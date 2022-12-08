20 Hair Colors That Make Brown Eyes Really Pop

Choosing a hair color is a daunting task. You typically want to consider what maintenance will look like, how many sessions it will take to achieve your desired look, and the financial cost associated with that look. But sometimes, even with all that research, you might find that the look you've selected just doesn't feel like you. One way colorists often recommend their clients avoid this disappointment is to choose a hair color that complements your eye color—and of course, with a neutral color like brown eyes, this strategy opens up a world of options.

Brown eyes are the most common eye color in the world, and with so many subtleties and shades, they're truly a beautiful companion to a wide range of hair colors. Of course, you can always color your hair in any way you please (regardless of the "rules" around complementing your eye color). But if you are interested in a new hair color that will really put the spotlight on your brown eyes, look no further.

Ahead, celebrity hairstylists Trey Gillen and Richy Kandasamy share their 20 favorite hair color ideas for brown hair.

Meet the Expert Trey Gillen is a hairstylist and the creative director at SACHAJUAN.

Richy Kandasamy is a Colorist and R+Co Collective Member.

Keep reading for our list of 20 hair colors that look extra gorgeous with brown eyes.