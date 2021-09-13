Blinged-Out Hair Is the Next Big Beauty Trend, According to the Met Gala

The Met Gala is here, and we'd be huge liars if we didn't say we missed fashion's biggest night—for a good reason. The glossy fundraiser event gets some of Hollywood's biggest names in one room and creates some of the most iconic style and beauty moments each year. This year's theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, ushered a mixed bag of stunning looks, but if you blink too quickly, you might miss one of our favorite trends from the evening: blinged-out hair accessories.
Our favorite celebs chose hair accents to top off their grandiose looks, fully reminding us to dust off our barrettes and bows to spruce up our look from time to time. From beaded ponytails to statement clips, check out our favorite statement hairstyles ahead.
Amanda Gorman
Amanda Gorman channeled Lady Liberty for the 2021 Met Gala in a regal beauty look that featured shimmery skin, a lengthy chunky braid, and two dazzling clips that topped off her crown.
Saweetie
From afar, Saweetie's dazzling gown lit up the Met Gala carpet, but if you get up close, you'll see her hair had shimmery accents to match thanks to Swarovski crystals carefully placed along her slicked-back style.
Precious Lee
Umm hello to Precious Lee's sleek ponytail. Accented with crystal beads and baby hairs, the style is courtesy of Mideyah Parker.
Taylor Hill
Celebrity stylist Danielle Priano finished Taylor Hill's dreamy Met Gala look with a diamond-encrusted hair chain that gave major princess vibes.
Alicia Keys
If there's one thing we can count on Alicia Keys for, it's decked-out hair with accessories that are both subtle and statement. For this year's events, she opted for teeny pearls all over her center-parted ponytail.
Rita Ora
Rita Ora's side-parted bun was the perfect base for a dangly crystal clip. The effect is very roaring '20s.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Aurora James
AOC and Aurora James attended the Met Gala together, wearing chic hair accessories to complement their looks. Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez opted for a flower pinned to her bun, and James went for an oversize animal-printed headpiece.
Gigi Hadid
Celebrity stylist Laura Polko clipped Gigi Hadid's lush ponytail with a chic black and diamond Prada barrette that was stunning and timeless.
Emily Blunt
Jenn Streicher completed Emily Blunt's dazzling look with a matching Miu Miu halo headpiece.