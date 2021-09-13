Blinged-Out Hair Is the Next Big Beauty Trend, According to the Met Gala

The Met Gala is here, and we'd be huge liars if we didn't say we missed fashion's biggest night—for a good reason. The glossy fundraiser event gets some of Hollywood's biggest names in one room and creates some of the most iconic style and beauty moments each year. This year's theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, ushered a mixed bag of stunning looks, but if you blink too quickly, you might miss one of our favorite trends from the evening: blinged-out hair accessories.

Our favorite celebs chose hair accents to top off their grandiose looks, fully reminding us to dust off our barrettes and bows to spruce up our look from time to time. From beaded ponytails to statement clips, check out our favorite statement hairstyles ahead.

