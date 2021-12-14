The Best Hair Products of 2021

09 of 17

Best Scalp Serum

Better Not Younger Superpower Fortifying Hair & Scalp Serum $47 Shop

Highlights Increases shine

Supports thicker, denser looking hair over time

Hydrates dry scalp Vegan Cruelty-Free

"Better Not Younger strives to change the narrative around brand marketing for mature women—you can look your best without trying to be a younger version of yourself (hence the name). It's a celebration of aging as a privilege and its product range helps boost your hair, making it healthier and stronger rather than aiming to turn back the clock (onwards and upwards, as they say). So while this serum is specifically made for women over 40, I find that it's been a game-changer in helping my 30-something thinning hair to appear denser and more nourished—because good haircare starts at the root. I also love that it has tiger grass, a known calming ingredient to help soothe my scalp while also strengthening my hair follicles. Finally (and most importantly) I appreciate that the brand has done independent clinical trials to be able to stand behind its claims and prove the serum's efficacy." - Lindsey Metrus, project director

