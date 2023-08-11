This Is the Exact Makeup the Haim Sisters Wore on Stage for the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been major for fans and musicians alike. The megastar has invited various artists to share her stage, with performers like Ice Spice, Phoebe Bridgers, and even Paramore joining Swift in cities around the U.S. The latest addition to the list is Los Angeles-based rock band Haim, who opened the "Karma" singer's West Coast shows—and we uncovered the exact makeup products they wore on stage during the final L.A. concert.

For the August 9th show at SoFi stadium, the Haim sisters took to the stage in their best all-black 'fits, transitioning from matching leather pants with silver hardware and halter bralettes to flowing Stevie Nicks-inspired floor-length dresses. Apart from the guitars and synths they played on stage (and black platform footwear), they kept the accessories minimal.

Celebrity makeup artist LoftJet used all ColourPop Cosmetics to create each of the sisters' makeup looks. He used the same products on Alana and Danielle, starting with the Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Hydrating Foundation ($16), then added dimension with the Instant Crush Matte Cream Blush ($12) in the shades "Cherry Blossom," "Whole Mood," and "Angel Energy."

Haim

For the eyes, LoftJet created an ultra-hazy smoky look with the Nude Mood Shadow Palette ($9), using the matte shades "Bluffin," "Bare to Wear," and "Au Natural" to sculpt out their creases and add dimension to their lower lash lines. He then used a combination of the shimmery "Wink Wink" shade from the Nude Mood palette and the Super Shock Shadow ($7) in "Peekaboo" to add a reflective invisible glitter finish to the lids. Their lashes were defined with the Act Natural Mascara ($9) in Black.



Haim

Loftjet opted for a classic Pamela Anderson smoky eye for oldest sis Este. For her complexion, he used the same Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Hydrating Foundation ($16) blush combination as he did on her sisters.

Haim

Then, he tapped into the That's Taupe Shadow Palette ($9), using the shades "Boa," "Rocksteady," and "Python" to create a cool-toned smoky eye with a light lid color and a contrasting crease. The artist then created a winged liner with the Crème Gel Liner ($8) in "Swerve" and lengthened her lashes with the Act Natural Mascara ($9) in Black.

One thing all three Haim sisters had in common (apart from incredible talent)? Loftjet lined all their lips with the Lippie Pencil ($7) in the shade "Little One."

And there you have it—three different eye looks so good, you can *literally* wear them on stage with Taylor Swift.