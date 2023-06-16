Hailey Bieber Looked Like a Y2K Barbie In a Twisty Bun and Bedazzled Mini Dress

Whereas it takes most beauty brands a few years to gain a cult following, Hailey Bieber’s Rhode was an overnight success. The glazed skincare line features dew-enhancing products that have sold out countless times and have even garnered waitlists of hundreds of thousands of people. On June 15, Bieber threw a party in in NYC to celebrate Rhode’s first birthday, and she looked like a Barbie princess in a glitzy pink dress and a Y2K twisty bun.

Bieber arrived at the event wearing a pink custom Vivienne Westwood mini dress. The strapless dress features pink crystals all throughout, a plunging neckline with a bow at its center, and draping—which also featured a bow—over her hips that made her look like a Grecian goddess. She paired the look with a with a bedazzled mini purse by Cult Gaia, acrylic mules by Gianvito Rossi, and diamond choker, diamond studs, and diamond rings all by Tiffany & Co.

Getty Images

Whether it’s from the pink in her dress or the fact that her sun-kissed skin shined to the heavens, Bieber looked like a real-life Barbie doll—and her hair added a cool Y2K twist (pun intended). She wore her hair in a slicked-back twisty bun with a single spike pointing downwards, reminding us of the various spiky hairstyles that ran rampant in the early 2000s. Alt-beauty lovers like Doja Cat and Billie Eilish recently brought the style back with their updos that feature various spikes—but Bieber’s single spike and twisty bun shows that you can also go minimal with the cool-girl hairdo.

As far as the rest of her glam goes, Bieber wore red nail polish on her toes and a strawberry French manicure with a pink tip and a red base on her almond-shaped nails. It wouldn't be a Bieber moment without glazed skin from her head to her toes and she topped her dewy complexion with a monochromatic pink beat. She wore matte pink eyeshadow smoked along her lid, crease, and lower lash line. Her fluttery lashes and feathery brows added a subdued dimension to her look, and a bright pink blush and a nude-pink lip created cohesion overall.