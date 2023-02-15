Get Hailey Bieber's Rosy Date Night Makeup

The day after Valentine's Day is like having a love-themed hangover: you wake up to slightly wilted roses and trudge to the store—with last night's mascara still on—to purchase as many discounted boxes of chocolates as you can hold. You'll have to remove your V-Day manicures and stow away your heart-shaped eye glitters—but, what if you don't want the pink and red-themed beauty looks to stop? Well, you can look to Hailey Bieber, who took to her Youtube page on February 14 to share a monochromatic pink Valentine's Day date night makeup routine that will work for the other 364 days of the year.

Like most of her Youtube videos, the Rhode Beauty founder was dressed in a cozy outfit, including a heather grey crew neck sweatshirt and chunky gold earrings. Before applying her date night glam, she preps her skin with her usual go-to Rhode products: the Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid ($29) and the Rhode Barrier Restore Cream ($29). What's different this time, though, is that she uses two secret products that she can't reveal just yet—perhaps a cleanser and a glowy primer—confirming new Rhode Beauty launches are coming soon.

With her glazed skin ready, Bieber applies the Milk Makeup Matte Cream Bronzer Stick in Baked ($22) with a brush to sculpt out her face. "As everybody knows, this is the Mary Philips trick," says Bieber in the video. "She is the one who taught me this trick...[and[ has always done my makeup like this ever since I first started doing my makeup with her. I'm glad that people are now getting into it, into her vibes. She's amazing."

After buffing the bronzer into her hairline, jawline, and cheekbones, Bieber applies the Milk Makeup Future Fluid Concealer ($29) to the inner and outer corner of her under eyes, around the nose, and on her chin and forehead. She then blends everything in with a damp beauty sponge.



To round out the Mary Philips technique (which calls for applying foundation after contour and concealer) Bieber mixes a few pumps of her Chanel foundation with the Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid and blends it over her entire face with a fluffy brush. "I always do that," Bieber says about the mixture. "I think I'm at the point where I'm not ever not going to do that because it's my favorite hack."

Besides her glazed skin and seamless contour, one of Bieber's most notable beauty features are her feathery brows. If you're into them, her secret is skipping brow-darkening products like pencils or pomades but rather brushing up her bare brow hairs with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze ($23).

Next, Bieber layers the Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek ($22) in new shades Smirk and Muse (which launch on February 16) onto the apples of her cheeks, for "pinched cheeks." Then, she uses a sponge and powder to set her under eyes, nose, chin, and forehead—she does a subtle bake under her eyes, and then only powders where she gets a little oily.

With her complexion complete, Bieber swipes a rosy eyeshadow all over her lid and crease to act as a base for the Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow ($30) in shade Aura. She notes that this pinky glitter adds a sparkle in a similar color, and presses it over her eyelids and into her crease with her finger. After a few swipes of the Milk Makeup Kush Mascara ($26) on her upper and lower lashlines, she moves onto the lips. First, she contours her lips with the MAC Lip Pencil ($22) in the shade Cork, and then applies the Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek ($22) in Muse for a monochromatic moment.

FInally, she glosses her lips with the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment ($16) in secret new flavor (!!) meaning that we now have three new Rhode Beauty products to look forward to.

