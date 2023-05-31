You Probably Already Own Hailey Bieber’s Go-To Vacation Accessory

Though bows were once reserved for little kids, ballerinas, or presents under the tree, ribbons of all kinds have recently skyrocketed to fashion’s number one accessory. Sure, the cutesy accessory has mostly been spotted on the more coquette-leaning among us—but Hailey Bieber just found the perfect way to incorporate bows into even the most minimal of aesthetics.

Hailey Bieber has been on a photo dump kick lately, and her two most recent carousels were posted on May 29. She shared various flicks of her on a yacht, in a hotel room, and making her way through the French Riviera wearing denim cut-off shorts with frilly blouses, two-piece linen sets, jeans with a graphic tee, a red and white striped boatneck crop top, and, of course, a blood-red string bikini. Her outfits all gave "Euro summer" and had an air of her usual clean girl aesthetic—except for the bows she paired with almost every outfit. Throughout her trip, she wore thin red, black, cream, and baby pink bows tied around her ponytails and slick buns.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Mrs. Bieber wear a bow or two in her hair—she experimented with the accessory in March 2023 when she paired pink bows with her pink lemonade beauty look.

While the bow has been synonymous with alt-fashion girlies who likely describe their aesthetics as girly goth or ballerina sleaze, we’ve seen an uptick in bows across all styles and across all categories, like hair, makeup, fashion (hello, everyone at the 2023 Met Gala), and nails (and hello to you, balletcore manicures). Bieber is known for wearing pared-down monochromatic looks that are too minimal for true “weird-girl” style. However, by accenting her updos with dainty thin bows, she still managed to wear the accessory in a way that fits her style, without looking costumey. It’s more proof that bows will be everywhere this summer, and, luckily, you can pair them with anything in your closet.

And it’s the easiest accessory to (literally) tie your look together. You can opt for pre-made hair bows by brands like Jennifer Behr, or grab a thin ribbon and tie it around your hair. And there’s no reason you have to stop there: you can tie a bow around your neck for a romantic coquettish look, or around your wrist in lieu of a bracelet. The opportunities really are endless—so have fun with it this summer.