Hailey Bieber's "Sunflower Eyes" Are the Festival Makeup Look We're Copying This Summer

Countless stars attended Coachella in their best beats—after all, the "festival beauty" genre exists for a reason—but Hailey Bieber brought her best to the desert this year with a minimalist sunflower eye look. On April 15, Bieber posted a carousel of her pared-down Coachella ‘fit, which included a strappy cropped tank top and super baggy low-rise jeans.

She accessorized the look with a Streets Ahead Scarlet Belt ($195), a gold body chain, black Gucci sunnies, a black mini bag, black square-toed boots, and gold jewelry all throughout. It was a super casual outfit compared to the over-the-top ensembles celebs usually wear to Coachella, but that was part of its charm.

She took the minimalist vibes to her makeup, too, with a bronzed base (we’re assuming she used the Mary Phillips technique), coral blush, and a glazed complexion. Bieber paired the look with mauve, glossy lips and a thin line of yellow sunflower liner on her upper lashline.

Graphic liner isn’t anything new, but arguably there's no better way to introduce a smidge of color into an otherwise neutral look. Pastel yellow is an obvious choice for spring, and Bieber took it up a notch by going for a mustard-gold shade. With her recent “lemonade” glazed nails and yellow-themed limited-edition Passionfruit Jelly Peptide Lip Treatment ($16), we predict yellow may be Hailey’s new color this spring.

Bieber’s Coachella makeup was the perfect marriage of minimalist vibes and a dash of fun. She swapped her usual glazed manicure with an almond-shaped neon green nail that features gold squiggly lines throughout the nail bed. The glow-in-the-dark molten manicure, courtesy of manicurist Zola Ganzorigt, brought an extra bit of drama to an otherwise understated outfit.