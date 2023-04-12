Hailey Bieber Traded Her Signature Glazed Mani for Strawberry Milk Nails

A glazed manicure is almost synonymous with Hailey Bieber at this point, as she was the first one to wear the manicure at the 2022 Met Gala. She’s since switched things up by using different shades for her glazed manicures (see her Barbie and lemonade glazed nails), but the time has finally come: Bieber just traded her glazed manicure for the “strawberry milk” nail trend.

Bieber took a quick break from promoting her latest Rhode launch, the limited-edition Passionfruit Jelly Peptide Lip Treatment ($16), to show off her brand-new manicure, courtesy of celebrity manicurist Dawn Sterling. We can’t remember the last time Bieber wore short nails, and as usual, her nails sat at a medium-long length with a soft almond shape. She opted out of glazing her nails, and instead went for a strawberry milk manicure with a creamy pale pink polish and a high-shine finish.

Glazed nails and milk bath nails have been going head-to-head for the spot of the most popular manicure, and, lately, it seems that milk bath nails might be winning the race. Both manicures offer a "your nails but better" look—but where the glazed nail relies on a chrome shine, milk bath nails offer a semi-sheer, hazy finish. Strawberry milk nails are essentially a cute riff on the milk bath manicure, creating the same milky effect as a traditional milk bath manicure, but with a fun pale pink twist.

It makes sense that of all the iterations of the milk bath nail, Bieber chose the daintiest—and pinkest—one. The model-turned-beauty-mogul has been having fun with her looks lately, like adding pink bows in her hair, and swapping her usual neutral outfits for bright pastels. Furthermore, as online trends lean more towards cute "coquette” styles, the celebs are following suit and embracing ultra-girly beauty and fashion moments.

If you’re in the market for some strawberry milk nails yourself, you’ll be happy to know that this manicure is so easy to do, you can probably complete it during your lunch break. First, you’ll want to start off with clean and prepped nails and then apply a smoothing base coat. Next, apply two coats of semi-sheer pink nail polish, and then top it off with a high-shine top coat. If you’re really in a pinch for time, you can apply a quick-dry oil for an instant perfect manicure.