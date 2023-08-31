This Is the Exact Freckle Pen Hailey Bieber Uses for Her Signature "Strawberry Makeup"

Hailey Bieber shared her tutorial for "strawberry makeup" earlier this month, it's all we can think about. Judging by our For You Page, we're not alone, and videos copying her her rosy, dewy, faux-freckle-covered makeup look have been all over TikTok—even Kylie Jenner got in on it. But while Bieber shared all the steps she follows to get the look, she didn't share exact products—but ever so slowly, she's been revealing some details.



The first one was her then-unreleased Rhode collaboration with Krispy Kreme on a limited edition strawberry-flavored Peptide Lip Treatment ($16), which dropped after the video had already gone viral.



However, the blushes were still a mystery, and many suspected Rhode was venturing into the makeup space, as she gave the camera a *wink wink* after saying she couldn’t reveal where she got them from. That may still be true, but we just got the details of a Hailey-approved alternate to use in the meantime, courtesy of a new Get Ready With Me video on Rhode's Instagram.



The video begins Bieber prepping her skin as usual, with Rhode's Peptide Glazing Milk ($29) and Barrier Restore Cream ($29) before starting her glam.



For this routine, she and her makeup artist Kate Jane Hughes ditched any skin tint or foundation and went straight in with the EM Cosmetics Blush Stick ($30), fittingly, in the shade Strawberry. Hughes applied the blush going from Bieber's cheekbones to her temples before adding the Rose Inc Soft Infusion Soft-Focus Cream Bronzer ($36) in Seychelles on top.



After that, she lined Bieber's lips with Makeup Forever’s Artist Color Pencil ($22) in Anywhere Caffeine. For the faux freckle "seeds," Hughes used the Beaubble Berry Freckled Pen ($22), and then dabbed on her upcoming brand KJH's Highlighter Pigment in Pink Lite.

After all of this, Hughes went in with concealer—making us question when we should apply ours—going in with Bobbi Brown’s Skin Full Cover Concealer ($33) and then setting it with Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder ($48).

Hughes added some of the same bronzer and highlighter to Bieber's eyes, and then finished off with the Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil ($25), Tower28 Make Waves Mascara ($20), and Nabla Cosmetics Brow Pen ($19) in Ash Blonde as eyeliner. Of course, Bieber finished off the look with a healthy slick of her Strawberry Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment.

