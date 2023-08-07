Hailey Bieber's "Strawberry Makeup" Is Already Trending on TikTok

Hailey Bieber loves to name her beauty looks after sweet treats. While she has been the queen of all things glazed donut and recently took the latte makeup trend for a spin, Bieber just switched it up with a strawberry makeup look. The look itself is gorgeous, but add to the fact that Bieber teased two unreleased Rhode products, and it's easy to see why TikTok went wild for the look—there are already hundreds of videos recreating it.

On August 5, Bieber posted a TikTok video wearing a grey vintage Looney Tunes T-shirt, gold jewelry, and her latest candy crush manicure. Bieber posts GRWM videos regularly, and lately, they’ve always started with the Rhode Glazing Milk ($29) and Peptide Glazing Fluid ($29), which she admits has been her go-to combo for prepping the skin.

Bieber started her strawberry look by brushing her brows and then applying the Tom Ford Shade And Illuminate Cream Contour Duo ($90) to her cheekbones, blending the product out toward her temples and her forehead. After that, Bieber applies a teensy amount of concealer in targeted areas, including a dot on her inner eye corners, a dot on either side of her nose, a line directly under her cheekbone, a few lines between her brows, and a dot on her chin.

The strawberry part of the strawberry makeup is all in the cheeks. Bieber revealed that she mixed two pink cream blushes before blending the product onto the high points of her cheekbones. “Can’t say where the cream blushes are from, wink wink,” Bieber says. (I beg your pardon, Mrs. Bieber? Is Rhode expanding into the makeup category?!) After creating a gorgeous deep pink color with the two cream blushes, she then went in with a peachy highlighter to add dew to her complexion.

Moving onto the rest of her routine, Bieber took a note from the latte makeup trend and applied bronzer to her lids to add warmth. She then used brown liquid liner to create a subtle wing, curled her lashes, and applied the Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara ($32). Following that, she dotted faux freckles onto her nose with a brown liner pen—mirroring a strawberry's seeds—and then lined her lips with her favorite pencil, the Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil ($22) in Wherever Walnut before buffing the liner out with her finger.

“And then I went in with the same two cream blushes that were on my cheeks, and used that for my lips,” Bieber says, which makes us believe that the new cream blush product she’s mentioning *might* be a lip and cheek duo. Finally, in true Bieber fashion, she topped her lips off with the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment ($16) in what appears to be an upcoming strawberry flavor. While we'll be waiting with baited breath for details on the new launches, we'll be recreating this look for the rest of the summer.