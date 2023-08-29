Hailey Bieber's Strawberry Jello Nails Are the Ultimate Late Summer Mani

Strawberries are having their moment in the spotlight. Strawberry milk nails created a flavored milk nail frenzy earlier this year, finding themselves on the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Kylie Jenner, Kerry Washington, and Cardi B. Strawberry makeup followed, launching hundreds of blush-heavy, faux-freckled, ultra-glossy makeup tutorials that haven't left our For You Page—or the faces of celebrities like Kylie Jenner or its creator, Hailey Bieber.



Bieber has a knack for making food-named beauty trends blow up. If you've ever tried out glazed donut nails, skin, hair, or makeup, you can thank her. She's also recently taken the latte makeup trend for a spin, and even invented cinnamon cookie butter hair.

Strawberries, though, are her latest contribution to the beauty world. After posting a get-ready with me getting into strawberry girl glam, the look blew up. Shortly after, it was revealed that Bieber was releasing the limited edition Krispy Kreme x Rhode strawberry peptide lip treatment ($16).



So, when she threw a launch party with the iconic donut company in New York on August 28 to celebrate the release of her lip product, it only made sense that she looked like a walking strawberry—down to her nails.



She wore a strapless red mini dress, matching red kitten heels and purse, and literal strawberries for earrings; all that perfectly matched the bright red Corvette she arrived in. She of course paired the outfit with her strawberry makeup, and slicked her short hair into a French twist. Her strawberry Jello nails were the perfect finishing touch—medium length and almond-shaped, each was the same ultra-glossy shade of red, which perfectly coordinated with the rest of her outfit.



Not only are her nails on trend with summer's strawberry vibe, but they will transition perfectly to fall. Fashion insiders are already predicting deep, rich red to be the color of fall and winter this year, and Sofia Richie Grainge has also given the polish shade her stamp of approval.



If you want the shiniest red nails to be the sweetest strawberry girl (or boy) this season, we've got you covered with the step-by-step for strawberry Jello nails.



As with any manicure, you'll first want to use cuticle oil to soften and push your cuticles back. Then, you can buff away any excess dead cuticles on your nail beds to get an even workspace, and file and cut to your liking. Then, wipe your nails with an acetone-free nail polish remover to remove any excess oils and dust.



Jello nails require nail polish with a touch of transparency, but Emily H. Rudman, Founder & CEO of Emilie Heathe, previously told Byrdie that sheer polish is thinner than most and can be prone to streaking, so she suggests using "a ridge-filling base coat to ensure the color doesn't settle into the lines and imperfections on your nail beds."



While you can buy a sheer red polish for the look (we like Le Manoir Gelcare Nial Polish in Patent Leather Red, $19), Rudman recommends sheering out any red polish you have on hand with a clear base coat. "It's easier to control the opacity when starting from a clear base, so pour some of your base coat into a small container first, then add the nail color a few drops at a time until you achieve your desired look."



Then finish off with a top coat, like the Emilie Heathe On the Top Glossy Nail Polish Top Coat ($28), to lock everything in place and give it the signature Jello sheen.