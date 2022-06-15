Hailey Bieber’s Trick for the Juiciest Skin Ever Is 100% Free

What I Put on My Face All skin is good skin, which is why good skincare is more of a journey than a destination. We all love a one-off tip, but at Byrdie, we’re more interested in how our skin evolves over time. The product we've used for a decade, the ingredient cocktail that made us glow, the step we never skip, and all the advice in between. This is the stuff that makes a real difference. With What I Put on My Face, we’re bringing you the rituals, recommendations, and failed experiments (we’ve all had them) straight from celebrities, founders, and influencers who’ve gone through it themselves.

There are thousands of searches on Google for “glazed doughnut skin”. And with just as many searches for Hailey Bieber’s skincare routine, the model–turned–brand founder recognized there was a need she could fill in the industry. But not without years of research. Through the pandemic, Hailey Bieber found solace in skincare and recognized that others followed suit. While, of course, a lot of the aforementioned glow is genetic, it’s also a product of skincare education. I’ve come to understand that it’s that meticulousness that steers Hailey’s business decisions as much as it does her beauty choices. She likes routine and stability and tries to avoid stress and irritation in her life and skin in equal measure.

You see, Hailey Bieber is a lot of things all at once. She’s a celebrity with over 45 million Instagram followers, she’s the face of iconic brands like Levi’s, Guess, and Tommy Hilfiger, she has a YouTube channel with over 1.7 million subscribers, and she runs in a very famous circle. Those things feel very out of reach for the average person. That said, I (and so many millions of other people) feel deeply connected to the way she presents herself through clothing, makeup, and of course, “glazed doughnut” skin.

It’s the skin thing that brought us together in person this time around. Hailey is launching Rhode, an affordable, curated collection of three skincare must-haves, and I wanted to ask all the dewy, glowy, and glossy questions. Along with a full breakdown of her products, I asked Hailey to run us through her entire skincare journey, from how she got into skincare to what products she uses every day. Below, find a complete guide to what Hailey Bieber puts on her face.

Hanna Hiller

About Her Skin

My skin is very sensitive and it's more on the dry side. My aim with my skin is to keep it super hydrated. I definitely still struggle with breakouts. I'm in the phase of my skincare journey where I want to start incorporating a little bit of Tretinoin—it's very strong—but most people say you need to deal with the "purging" phase.

For me, the goal is always to keep my skin healthy. I get perioral dermatitis sometimes, which never technically goes away, but it can get triggered from irritation or stress. It's these bumps that almost look like little breakouts around my mouth and under my eyes. So, I am always reaching for products that are calming, simple, and don’t have heavy fragrance. I definitely break out a lot more when I'm PMSing. That PMS week for me is hell. That—or when I’m traveling a lot and feeling exhausted and tired—is when I struggle the most with my skin.

But I’ve found my routine and my rhythm to keep my skin as balanced as possible. And I try to be cognizant of what I'm putting into my body. If I'm eating a bunch of crap every single day, I definitely see a big difference in my skin. Overall, my skin's just really sensitive.



How She Got Into Skincare

I've always adored skincare, but I really took a deep dive during the pandemic. I had a lot of conversations with experts and did the research to understand all my favorite skincare ingredients, including why I love them and why they're so beneficial for the skin. I really wanted to produce amazing formulas that were affordable. So I took a lot of time to start that process. The whole ethos with Rhode is “making one of everything really good”. It’s the same way I curate my closet: the perfect pair of jeans; that one really good T-shirt; that one good blazer—whatever it may be. It’s the same thing with skincare. Rhode is that one really good moisturizer, lip product, and so forth. I also love being creative. So bringing a cool, chic, editorial vibe to a beauty brand was something I really wanted to do while also delivering a great product.



Hanna Hiller

Her Morning Versus Nighttime Routine

I don't usually wash my face in the morning. I like to rinse with just warm water, which I’ve found has helped me retain moisture in my skin. The products that I slept in the night before are all nice and soaked in, so I don’t want to strip anything off. I follow up with Environ’s Skin EssentiA Botanical Infused Toner, a vitamin C serum, Rhode’s Peptide Glazing Fluid, and SPF. I finish my morning routine with Rhode’s Peptide Lip Treatment.

In the evening, I double cleanse with an oil cleanser first followed by another cleanser. Then I either use Skin EssentiA Botanical Infused Toner again or a light exfoliating toner. So it depends on the day. Then I follow up with Peptide Glazing Fluid, Rhode’s Barrier Restore Cream, and a little bit of oil on top because I like facial oils. Not everybody does, but I'm super dehydrated, so I enjoy them. At night, I’ll sometimes slug my skin with Vaseline or Aquaphor, but that can get messy.



How Her Routine Changed Over Time

As my skincare concerns have changed over time, so has my routine. I'm 25 now, so I’m starting to get into anti-aging. For me, the biggest thing is keeping my face out of the sun. In the past years, I wouldn't have worn a hat in the sun. I would just put on a little bit of sunscreen and kept my face baking in the sun. That's something I try my best to avoid now.

I also use a ton of peptides to soften any fine lines. It's all about prevention for me right now. When I was 17, I was more focused on breakouts and finding a routine that worked for me. And even at 21, my skincare concerns were different than they are now. You just have to pay attention to your skin and how it's changing.



The Ingredients That Make the Biggest Difference

I have two: peptides and niacinamide. I adore niacinamide and have seen a huge difference in my skin using skincare products with both those ingredients.

Hallie Gould



The Best Skincare Advice She's Ever Received

When I started double cleansing, that was such a game changer for me—it breaks down SPF and makeup. And when I started applying products on damp skin instead of drying off my skin and then applying the products, that made a huge difference as well.



Her Skincare Pet Peeve

Over-exfoliating! If I strip my skin by accident, I'm just like "argh!!!"



Her Most-Used Product

My most-used product is Rhode’s Peptide Glazing Fluid. I'm really about that.



The Product That's Been in Her Routine the Longest

An oil cleanser has been in my routine consistently for the longest time. And Rhode’s Barrier Restore Cream. We reformulated it 16 times to get it to the perfect place, and I've been using it since the first sampling.

Hanna Hiller



Her Favorite New Product

We are in the testing phase of a really fun vitamin C serum right now. I just got the samples from the labs! I'm really loving it and actually have it on today.



The Skincare Step She Never Skips

I would never skip cleansing in the evening—I have never gone to sleep with makeup on. I’m not joking! Even if I was drunk, even if I was somewhere where I didn't have access to my skincare, I would make sure I went into the bathroom and got as much off as I possibly could. I can confidently say that.

Her Skincare Prep Before a Big Event

Before a big red carpet, I'll usually get a facial. That is the biggest prep of all. Also, the products you're using to prep your skin under the makeup are really important. I’ll do a good hydrating sheet mask, eye masks, a hydrating mist, Rhode’s Peptide Glazing Fluid, and Barrier Restore Cream. In creating Rhode, I wanted to make sure the products worked well under makeup and that the finish of both the makeup and the products go beautifully together. I always use Rhode products to prep my skin under makeup.

