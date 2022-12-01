Hailey Bieber's Favorite Date Night Blush Gave Me "Cold Girl" Cheeks

It took me a while to come around to Hailey Bieber—what can I say, I'm a contrarian—but I have to admit, I get it now. There's a reason she has such a firm grip on Gen Z. She has that easy-breezy beauty thing down (she's basically the mascot for the "clean girl" aesthetic at this point), and her style is that elusive mix of attainable yet aspirational. Plus, her skincare line is one of the most successful celebrity beauty ventures since Fenty. And, speaking as someone who has interviewed her, she's actually nice.

Another reason to love her? She consistently lets her followers in on her current beauty favorites with her incredibly soothing "get ready with me" videos. One of my more recent favorites was her date-night look, a glowy, berry-toned situation that's perfect for the chilly weather. The star of the show was her gorgeous rusty flush, courtesy of SimiHaze Beauty's Solar Tint Cream Blush Duo ($42) in the shade Red Moon. The shade is currently sold out at Sephora (though you can get it straight from Simi Haze for now), but I was able to get my hands on it and give it a try. Ahead, my honest review.

The Product

The Solar Tint Cream Blush Duo consists of two different blush formulas in the same shade: one creme side for full-on color and a gloss side for a sheer wash of color. Each side can be used separately, or you can mix them for a custom finish. The formula has camellia oil for added skincare benefits, and the creamy textures can be patted onto the skin with fingers, brushes, or a sponge. The red moon shade is described as a "brown red" by the brand and sits somewhere between rust and berry.

The Look

The SimiHaze duo was basically the star of Hailey's "quick and easy" glowy look. "I'm really, really into this color blush and lip for fall," she says in the video before patting it on her cheeks. When she's finished, she's left with a sun-kissed flush and a luminous finish. "I don't think I could do without creamy blush for the rest of my life. I just love the way it sits on the skin," she adds.

She then goes on to tap the blush on her eyelids and lips for a cohesive look. "I also like products like this, where not only does it work on the cheeks, but even a little on the eyelids looks nice," says Bieber. "I'm really into monochromatic looks right now, like the same thing on the cheek on the lid, on the lip." She keeps the rest of her makeup pretty simple, with concealer by Milk Makeup, a Westman Atelier highlighter, Anastasia Beverly Hills clear brow gel, Milk Makeup Kush Mascara, and the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment as a gloss.

My Review

Bella Cacciatore

I like to consider myself a cream blush connoisseur, so I have pretty high standards. However, as soon as I opened the compact, I knew this was a good one. First, let's discuss the packaging. The compact almost looks like a baby toy with its puffy shape but feels weighty and expensive, with a surprisingly big mirror that takes up the entirety of the inside lid.

I was worried the dual formulas was going to be a gimmick, but they do have completely different finishes. The cream side delivers more pigment with a velvety look and feel, and the gloss side is sheer and sheeny without being sticky. Both melt into the skin easily without disturbing my makeup underneath—a must for me. I usually stick to true pink tones for my blush, but I'm really into this deeper red—it's a little moodier than what I usually go for, but it looks really natural—like I've been out in the cold or the sun. It even applied beautifully over the crusty foundation I'd been wearing all day, and I love a dab on the lips like Hailey. I'll never doubt her again.

