Hailey Bieber's Pink Velvet Nails Are the Soft Mani You'll Want to Try This Spring

The 2022 Met Gala was a moment in nail art history, as it was the first time Hailey Bieber wore her now-infamous pearly glazed manicure. We'd hoped that she would debut another major mani at this year's Met Gala, but, alas, she and her hubby, Justin Bieber, were missed on the Met steps. Still, Bieber wasted no time in coming up with a new go-to manicure that we think will be everywhere this spring: her pink velvet nails.

On May 3, Bieber shared a photo of her manicure to her Instagram stories. It was a close-up on her nails, which feature her staple medium-length almond shape and a strawberry milk color. The color is semi-opaque, and whereas she may have previously glazed this manicure to high heavens, she instead opted for a velvet manicure. It looks like her nail artist used a magnetic polish, and focused the shimmery pigments in the center of each nail, giving her a sort of velvet-aura-nail hybrid.



Getty Images

Bieber didn’t invent the velvet nail trend—it's been around for years and had a resurgence late last year—but her pearly pink nails are a softer take on the trend. The neutral shade and concentrated shimmer perfectly plays into the current “my nails but better” trend, with a bit of added pizazz.

Luckily, you can DIY this manicure in a flash—you’ll just need the proper tools. “Magnetic polish is trending [because] it’s such a foolproof way of achieving a nail art look at home,” Nails INC founder, Thea Green, previously told Byrdie. “You don’t have to be super skilled with a small-point brush or have an incredibly steady hand."

To prep, grab your favorite base coat, a magnetic nail polish—try Cirque Colors BAE ($15), or Le Manoir Oyster Velvet ($20) for at-home gel manicures—a nail magnet like the Ilnp Magnetic Wand ($5), and a high shine top coat. After applying a base coat to the nails, Green says, “With magnetic polish, you apply your base coat as normal and then your first layer of magnetic polish as normal, working nail by nail." As for the second coat of polish, the process changes a bit: "Use the magnet while the polish is wet, and then move on to the next nail and repeat," says Green. After everything dries, finish with a topcoat for what could be the hottest manicure of the year.