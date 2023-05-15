Hailey Bieber Went Girly and Pearly for Her Latest Manicure

When it comes to styling your outfits and beauty looks, you can either treat it like dress-up, or fall back on the things you know work best for you. One can argue that Hailey Bieber fits into the latter camp with her always-glazed skin and her general feminine skater vibe, but her latest pearl-encrusted glazed manicure proves that she’s always putting surprising twists on the looks that she’s known best for.

Bieber recently shared a photo to her stories of her latest princess glazed manicure, created by manicurist Dawn Sterling, and her nails sit at her usual medium-length almond shape. The Rhode founder called them “pearly girly,” and the manicure features a semi-sheer strawberry milk base with a glazed finish and pearl decals placed near the cuticle and on the nail tip.

The manicure is a subtle change from the strawberry glaze Bieber wore last year, and it’s in line with a few of the hottest summer trends. First up is the manicure's strawberry milk base, which has been spotted on practically every celeb under the sun for the past few months (Kylie Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion, and Blackpink’s Jennie Kim are just some of the many examples). Next is the glazed finish, which Bieber first popularized with her OG glazed manicure at the 2022 Met Gala. And, finally, the pearly decals give her mani a coquette feel, making it the perfect way to add the trending aesthetic to her signature look.

At this point, most nail salons can concoct a glazed manicure easily—so you can just show your nail artist a photo of Bieber’s nails for your own rendition of the manicure. If, however, you’ve been into DIYing your nails recently, there are a number of ways to go about this manicure.

First, apply a strawberry milk base to the entire nail using a semi-sheer pale pink polish like the Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Ballerina ($30) or the Static Nails Liquid Glass Lacquer in Soft Glow ($16). Then, you can glaze your nails in one of two ways: if you’re a pro, apply a chrome powder overtop your entire nail. If, however, you’re a novice who hasn’t worked with chrome powders, apply one layer of Nails.Inc Pearl Effect Nail Polish in What the Shell? ($11), or try this handy eyeshadow hack. Finally, use nail glue to apply tiny pearl decals from the Daily Charme Flatback Pearl Mix Nail Pack ($5) to your nails, and then finish the entire routine off with a top coat.