Hailey Bieber's 3 Fall Outfit Formulas Are So Easy—So We're Copying Them

With fall quickly approaching, planning outfits for the new season is at the front of our minds. Fall is debatably the most exciting time of year for fashion, but if we're being real, the pressure of creating the perfect look can be overwhelming. Luckily, Hailey Bieber—queen of elevated minimalism in everything from hair to nails to fashion—has laid the groundwork for creating cool fall looks in a cinch. Most of the star's go-to style comprises capsule closet-friendly pieces (blazers, mini skirts, baby tees... the list goes on), and you probably have many of her staples already in your wardrobe. Whether you're running late to meet up with friends or pressed for time on date night, drawing inspiration from her core looks will make autumn ensembles easier to nail than ever. Ahead, learn three of Hailey Bieber's key fall outfit formulas, complete with options to shop yourself.

Big Jacket + Little Skirt

Getty Images

The oversized jacket and mini skirt combination is a major staple for Bieber, especially when fall rolls around. She often pairs a floor-length wool coat with a little skirt, a look that's perfect for when the temperature starts to drop but you aren't ready to put away your favorite summer pieces. Who said mini skirts can't be worn year-round?

Getty Images

One thing about Hailey is that she loves a moto moment, so if you're searching for something edgier, try pairing an oversized leather jacket with a mini skirt for another fall-appropriate outfit combo.

Getty Images

For a more elevated look, choose one bold fall shade to center your look around via outfit sandwiching, as Bieber expertly does here.

Baby Tee + Trousers

Getty Images

Another one of our favorite Hailey Bieber outfit formulas for fall is a baby tee with baggy trousers. It's so simple but captures the "model off-duty" aesthetic perfectly. And with both pieces already being closet staples, you won't have to go far to recreate this outfit.

Getty Images

Bieber's effortlessly cool styling brings this otherwise simple outfit combination to the next level, and you can too with some key accessories. like a pair of tiny sunglasses or minimalist gold jewelry.

Getty Images

Of course, during the colder days of fall, you'll want to add a piece of outerwear, and Bieber's go-to is always a classic leather jacket. Together with the cropped tee and oversized trousers, the combo creates an effortlessly cool silhouette every time.

All Black + White Socks

Getty Images

Something about an all-black outfit formula just radiates cool, and Hailey Bieber knows it. She usually breaks up the monochromatic look with white crew socks and a pair of loafers.

Getty Images

For a dressed-up version of this look, Bieber wore a black fitted blazer with a mini skirt, loafers, and of course, a simple pair of white socks.

Getty Images

This casual fall outfit formula works great for running out to grab a coffee or doing some errands. Just pair a baggy black coat with some bike shorts and white socks, and you're on your way.