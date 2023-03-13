How to Get Hailey Bieber's Soft Waves at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Hailey Bieber has had quite a few standout beauty moments this year—and it’s only March. Since January, she’s debuted a new blunt bob, traded her typical glazed donut look for a pink lemonade glam, and set out to create The Rhode Kit, which had a waitlist of a whopping 209k people pre-launch. The model-turned-beauty founder attended the 2023 Oscars Vanity Fair party wearing yet another killer hairstyle: the soft wave bob. We had to know what went into her covetable locks, so we sat down with hairstylist Bryce Scarlett to get the inside scoop.

Bieber arrived at the party wearing a black Saint Laurent satin gown, equipped with puffed shoulders and long sleeves that trail behind her like a train. The dress has a high collar, and fitted silhouette that speaks for itself—still, Bieber accessorized with a diamond ear cuff and her glitzy engagement ring.

Getty Images

As it turns out, Bieber's dress was the inspiration behind her hair last night. Says Scarlett, "I was inspired by her statuesque YSL gown and wanted to sculpt her hair in a way that would accentuate the plunging open in the back. I try to shy away from anything that would be perceived as trendy and let the woman and the clothing dictate what is needed."

Getty Images

The red carpet was ripe with easy-to-replicate hairstyles last night, and Bieber's Vanity Fair party 'do isn't any different. Scarlett first ensured that Bieber's hair was clean and wet, then applied the John Frieda Vibrant Shine 3-in-1 Spray ($12) throughout her hair for heat protection. While other stars went so far as to add extensions to amp up body in their hair, Scarlett blew Bieber's hair out with a boar bristle brush in such a way that he still maintained bounce in her hairdo without adding too much volume. After that, Scarlett added soft waves using a 1” curling iron and softened some of the pieces with a flat iron.

"People tend to be afraid of using a lot of products, however when you use products that are great and right for that person’s hair, it actually helps maintain the shape [throughout the night]," Scarlett tells Byrdie. "This look calls for a lot of shine and control while still allowing movement. I coated her hair with John Frieda’s Secret Weapon Touch-Up Creme ($9). For added weight and control, I finished with John Frieda’s Moisture Barrier Firm Hold Hairspray ($9)."

Getty Images

Bieber finished off her party-ready fit with a—you guessed it—glazed makeup look that features bronzy skin and a monochromatic was of light brown on her eyes and lips. Her overall look is what we imagine to be the physical manifestation of the meme-able term "moving in silence"—sure, from far away she might appear to be just another star who wears a black dress to an award after party. But up close, there's tons of nuance and attention to detail in her outfit, hair, and glam to make anyone know that she made an entrance.