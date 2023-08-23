Hailey Bieber Uses This $5 Lip Liner for Her Go-to Summer Makeup Look

Hailey Bieber makes you want to buy everything she puts on her face. Though this can bite you in the behind with the pricier products she uses, Bieber believes in the “little high little low” concept, often mixing in more accessibly priced products with her luxe ones. Her latest affordable slay is the $5 lip liner she uses to complete her strawberry makeup routine.

On August 21, Bieber posted a video wearing a strawberry-glazed mani, a red tank top, gold hoop earrings, and the blinged-out bubble letter “B” pendant that she has been into lately. While putting on her makeup, she lip-synched to the sound, “Have you ever had a Krispy Kreme? Was it crispy? Right.” It was a tip of the hat to Rhode’s new Strawberry Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment in collaboration with Krispy Kreme, which launches on August 28.

Bieber recently told us that she cannot not get enough of the strawberry makeup look this summer, so it’s no surprise that this video shows her finishing her strawberry makeup routine with the new lip balm. “I’ve been gravitating toward this look all summer,” Bieber says of the makeup trend. “I love a flushed pink, sunkissed cheek and pop of color, as well as enhancing my natural freckles and beauty marks.”

Bieber’s strawberry makeup routine also involves lining the lips before adding a lip gloss. Though she’s used a few lip liners in the past, this time around, she opted for the NYX Professional Makeup Lip Pencil ($5) in Nude Truffle. The shade is the perfect cool-toned brown that will add dimension to your lips the way a good contour can sculpt out your cheekbones. Honestly, we wouldn’t have chosen a better color for this look since it creates the illusion of volume without pulling focus from the cute blush.

Naturally, Bieber finished off the entire routine with the soon-to-be-launched Strawberry Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment. She told Byrdie, “I know [the strawberry makeup routine] is a look that so many people have done before, but it’s been so fun seeing recreations of my version and can’t wait to see Strawberry Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment integrated into routines as the final step!”