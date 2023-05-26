Hailey Bieber Uses This Unexpected Drugstore Staple to Slug Her Skin

It’s always fun to see the exact tricks that MUAs use to create looks for their A-list clients—but it’s way more interesting to see how the stars unwind after their glam moments. It’s imperative for celebs to follow strict nighttime routines to help nourish their skin after a day of wearing a full face of makeup—but for Hailey Bieber, the process is simple. She recently shared her nighttime skincare routine, which involves just a few products, including one of the internet's favorite drugstore moisturizers.

On May 25, Bieber shared an Instagram reel with the caption, “Take the day off with me.” She’s wearing her own variation of loungewear—first up is a fluffy white headband to keep her hair out of her face, and then she spices it up with a pink long-sleeve cardigan that’s buttoned only at the chest and features ruffled cuffs. At the beginning of the video, she’s wearing a full beat that includes black winged liner, grey eyeshadow, foundation, and a deep rose lip.

Bieber starts by removing her full face of makeup with a cleansing balm before applying a creamy cleanser for a true double-cleanse. Directly after that, Bieber applies a brand-new Rhode product that's launching next month that appears to have a milky texture, before going in with a few pumps of the Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid ($29) for a glazed effect. Next up, Bieber rubbed a generous amount of the Rhode Barrier Restore Cream ($29) onto her face, neck, and decolletage before sealing everything in with a cult-favorite product: Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream ($11). She used about a pea-sized amount and applied the product everywhere, including her under eyes, cheeks, and forehead.

Weleda’s Skin Food has been a favorite amongst beauty insiders for years, and Bieber is just one of many celebrities that has given the cream their stamp of approval, including Victoria Beckham, Jane Fonda, and Julia Roberts, just to name a few.

While many enjoy using petroleum-based products like Vaseline to "slug," or seal in their nighttime routine, Skin Food is a great alternative since it’s fortified with fatty acids and vitamin E to nourish the skin. Plus, this formula’s pansy and calendula flower extract contains soothing properties to boast a calm complexion, which is perfect if you’re dealing with skin sensitivities, or just need a pick-me-up after a long day of wear and tear.