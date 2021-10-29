Hailey Bieber Just Debuted a Subtle Take on the Money Piece Hair Trend

The best beauty techniques, especially when it comes to hair, take minimal effort but provide maximum payoff. Elevating your look could take a fleet of products, a half-dozen hot tools, and several hours—or it could be as simple as some very strategically-placed color. Case in point: the money piece highlight technique, in which a colorist places a brighter pop of color in the pieces of hair directly framing the face. In recent months, the hair trend has swept through salons and social media feeds with a fervor typically reserved for a new Adele track.

The real beauty of the money piece, though, lies in its inherent adjustability. You can stay subtle with an ultra-fine highlight that's reminiscent of filtered sunlight, go bold with neon colors, or stick with a classic streak of blonde, red, black, or brown to accent whatever shade you already have. In other words, no matter what color you go for, money pieces are solid gold. Ahead, we asked two celebrity colorists to share their favorite takes on the trend, and tell us exactly how to get the look ourselves.

@ciara

The Trend



Lately, we've been spotting money pieces on virtually every well-coiffed celebrity in Hollywood, albeit all with radically different styles and colors. On Ciara and Jennifer Lopez, the money piece takes on a golden shade of caramel, and is weaved in delicately with the rest of their hair color for a more natural-looking effect.

Earlier this year, Bella Hadid made headlines when she debuted her sunset take on the money piece trend. The model gave her chestnut hair instant edge by dying her face-framing strands bright red and orange.

Most recently, Hailey Bieber debuted a subtle version of the look that features the faintest hint of gold. Bieber's take, in particular, is gaining traction for its low-key color and minimal placement, and it spotlights an ongoing hair trend that colorists say is here to stay.

Post-2020, many clients are looking for more relaxed color techniques that require spending less time (and money) in the salon, says Richy Kandasamy, a colorist and R+Co Collective member. It's one of the reasons the low-maintenance money piece is so popular, he tells us. "Plus, with some clients spending so much time taking selfies, the face-framing or money piece is the perfect statement look."

Laura Gibson, a celebrity colorist and RUSK Artistic Director, agrees. "The money piece is a trend that's here to stay," she tells us. "It brightens the face and works with any hair color. It can be soft or bold so it's customizable for all, and makes any color look more interesting."

Gibson's point is an important one, as there is a common misconception that money pieces only work on center-parted blonde hair. In fact, Gibson and Kandasamy agree that the versatile trend works on any hair color and part (just look at Ciara's stunning side-parted take as proof). The only thing to keep in mind is that your style and part may affect how dramatic the money piece appears. For example, Gibson says, a heavily parted money piece will make the side with more hair look bolder. "Also, if you wear your hair straight, it'll be more noticeable than when your hair is waved," he adds.

Get The Look

As is the case with every style, cut, and color, it's crucial to be able to articulate exactly what you're looking for at the salon. And since it can be difficult to explain, especially if you're not too familiar with the terminology, it helps to have an aide. "I always suggest bringing pictures of what you want to your stylist," Gibson says. "Visuals really help."

But before you start screenshotting examples from Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok, you should first consider both your skin's undertones and your natural hair undertones, too. "I’m a big advocate for pairing skin tones and hair color," Gibson says, explaining her personal color philosophy. "I pair warm shades with warm, cool tones with cool, or pair either warm or cool with a neutral hue for balance. Hair color should be like makeup, it should flatter your natural features." However, the colorist adds that it's never wrong to forgo the rules to make a fun statement.

Kandasamy also says to look out for a few common money piece pitfalls before you start the process at the salon. Make sure your colorist knows where you usually part your hair, he explains, and ensure you're both on the same page about whether you're going for a complementary warm or cool tone. Gibson adds that if you have lots of face-framing layers, some extra highlights along your nape may be necessary to make the colors all connect. "If you want soft but with pop, don’t make it thick at the root," she advises. "But for bold and loud, thick is a great choice at the root."

And as for Hailey Bieber's gorgeously subtle color, Gibson says it's a look many clients are requesting. "It looks organic and natural, but still has a soft pop to the front," she explains, describing the color as a lived-in, natural-looking honey blonde with a touch more lightness around the face.



"To get that Hailey Bieber look, ask for a weaved-in seamless or baby light money piece using a face-framing technique," Kandasamy instructs. "That means natural root color and just a few seamless highlights around the face."

With a money piece in place, it's impossible to leave the salon without feeling like at least a million bucks.

