Hailey Bieber Is Reviving the Tortoiseshell Nail Trend

When you hear the words “nails” and “Hailey Bieber” in the same sentance, you’d likely imagine the word “glazed” to be somewhere in there as well. And it makes sense—Bieber has almost singlehandedly started every beauty trend that makes us look like we’ve stepped off a Krispy Kreme conveyor belt. Still, all good trends must come to an end, and Bieber seemingly just closed the chapter on her go-to glazed nails with a blueberry milk tortoiseshell manicure.

On June 28, Bieber posted a Get Un-Ready With Me Video, where she wears a grey crew neck sweater, thick gold hoops earrings, her gargantuan engagement ring, and a yellow hairband. She starts the video with cleansed skin and applies Rhode’s Glazing Milk ($29), and Peptide Glazing Fluid ($29), followed by a moisturizer and Rhode’s Peptide Lip Treatment ($16).

Her skin looks like a dewy dream, but by this point, that’s to be expected. What really caught our attention is her new manicure, which features alternating sheer blue polish and tortoiseshell designs on her almond-shaped nails. Bieber and her nail artist Zola Ganzoroigt invented glazed nails back in 2022, and the model-turned-mogul has been wearing the manicure ever since. With her new mani, though, Bieber calls on the tortoiseshell nail trend that had a huge moment back in 2019, and mashed it with this summer's blueberry milk manicure trend.

Though her nails seem hard to replicate, there are plenty of tutorials to help you get the job done at home. "Tortoiseshell nails combine two nail trends in one: A jelly nail color as a base and tortoiseshell patterns on top, [achieved by] applying the light color first and then lightly dotting the dark colors on top of it," Jin Soon Choi, editorial manicurist and founder of JINsoon Spas and Nail Lacquers previously told us. "They feature a speckled color palette of orange, brown, and black that mimics the pattern of a real tortoise shell. It's all about layering and blobbing the colors."

For a similar look to Hailey's, start by painting every other nail with a tortoise pattern. First, apply a semi-transparent light brown shade to the nail bed. Then, blob on the other polishes, working your way from the lightest to the darkest. After you’ve achieved a 3D-like effect, seal the nails in with a high-shine topcoat. You can use any earth-toned polishes that are in your collection or try Gelcare’s Tortoise Kit ($35), which has everything you’ll need for the look.

For the alternating blueberry milk nails, celebrity manicurist and founder of Nails of LA, Brittney Boyce, previously told Byrdie her trick for making your perfect sheer blue shade: “If you can’t find a sheer white-based blue tinted polish, then you can mix a milky sheer white with a baby blue polish to get the look.”