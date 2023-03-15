Hailey Bieber is the Latest Celeb to Dress like a Couture Mermaid

We’ve already sung the praises of Hailey Bieber’s Vanity Fair Oscars after party look (how can we not when presented with a custom Saint Laurent dress?)—but do you ever wonder what happens at the after-after party? On March 12, Bieber attended Beyoncé’s (very chic) post-Vanity Fair after party event wearing a full Valentino outfit that screams mermaidcore from head to toe.

After leaving the Vanity Fair party, Bieber switched out her floor-length black Saint Laurent dress with puffed sleeves and a trailing sleeve and slip into an ultra-mini Valentino Haute Couture dress that just hit the runway this past January. The dress features a muted turquoise color with a boatneck neckline and straps for a true ‘90s feel and a plunging back that’s almost bare, save for a few laced strings. The entire dress is covered in enormous sequins that honestly look like CD discs, mimicking the scales on a mermaid’s tail. She finalized the look with the same diamond ear cuff she wore to the Vanity Fair party and threw on a pair of navy Valentino pumps.



It was a true mermaid moment that's totally on-trend. The “dark mermaid” aesthetic has been making its rounds in celeb fashion and on TikTok, with stars like Paloma Elesser, Julia Fox, and Dua Lipa pairing cropped bustier tops with low-rise maxi skirts or wearing form-fitting netted dresses. Although these long dresses and skirts really drive home the mermaid silhouette, you may want to opt for something shorter when headed out for the night, and Bieber’s scale-y number made it look like she just appeared from under the sea—while being the perfect length for dancing.

Getty Images

Obviously, a mermaid is nothing without her glistening skin—and you’ll be hard-pressed to find Bieber without a similarly wet-looking glazed complexion. Bieber revealed her skin prep routine for the evening on Rhode Beauty’s Instagram page, where she applied her usual routine that includes the Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid ($29), Rhode Barrier Restore Cream ($29), and the viral Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment ($16). But, before applying these products, Bieber applied an essence to her skin, hinting that a new Rhode launch is set to come soon. Her makeup artist, Mary Phillips, finished her glam off with a brown monochromatic makeup look, and her hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett, created touchable waves to add a finishing touch to the look.