Hailey Bieber's Makeup Artist on How to Get "Paris-Filter Skin" In Real Life

A great makeup look is all about the base. Whether you prefer a dewy glow or a soft matte finish, the key to perfecting your base is technique and choosing the right products. And who knows base makeup better than celebrity makeup artist Denika Bedrossian? She regularly gets some of our faves red-carpet and photo-ready, including Jenna Dewan, Miley, and Hailey Bieber (she's the artist behind Hailey’s pearly pink look at the 2019 Met Gala). Knowing this, we had to get Bedrossian's expert advice on perfecting your base and getting that Hailey Bieber glow, or what we're calling Instagram's blurring Paris filter effect in real life. We hopped on a call with the makeup artist and BareMinerals ambassador herself and she spilled all the details. Read on for her must-try foundation technique, go-to makeup tips for Zoom calls, and more.

BareMinerals Skinlongevity Long Life Herb Serum $62 Shop

Start With Your Skin

"I always start with a really good skincare routine," Bedrossian says. She likes to use the BareMinerals Skinlongevity Long Life Herb Serum ($62), which she calls "an all-time favorite." She notes that it "feels like silk on the skin, so you can wear it at night by itself while you sleep or you can wear it under your makeup to create a primer."

Mix Up Your Highlighter

For that lit-from-within glow, Denika recommends using a good moisturizer, followed by a highlighter. If you have oily skin, she recommends only using moisturizer in areas that you are dry instead of all over your face to prevent any shine by midday. For highlighter, her favorte is the BarePro Glow Highlighter ($29) that gives you a natural glow that looks luminous, instead of shimmery or sparkly. "I sometimes mix [highlighter] into my foundation or I'll put it on before the foundation or after or both," she explains. For that extra glow you've seen in many of her client's red carpet looks, she layers a liquid and powder highlight. This technique doesn't just leave her luminous, it also helps the glow last even longer.

BareMinerals Original Liquid Foundation $35 Shop

Use Your Hands

With your skin prepped and glowing, you can move on to foundation. Denika's application technique is a must-try and it requires no extra brushes or tools— just a pair of clean hands. "What I like to do is pump two pumps on the back of my hand and then I just use my fingers to dot areas that need a little bit of coverage," she explains, "Once I've dotted those areas, I take my index finger and my middle finger and I just sweep the product across my skin just to see how it's blending and then I press it in to perfect it." Why? The warmth of your hands helps mix and melt the foundation into your skin. The result? A flawless base. "It doesn't look like you're wearing makeup," she promises. Her foundation pick is the new BareMinerals Original Liquid Foundation ($35) for medium coverage that allows for natural luminosity and versatility.

You can use a darker shade of foundation to contour as well and still get a natural, sculpted look—no contour kit needed.

Contour With Foundation

Another way to use this hands-on technique? Your contour. Pro tip: She uses a darker shade of the Original foundation to contour so you can skip the contour kit. Denika explains that you can use your middle or ring finger with the product and place it in the hollows of your cheek and you’ll have the perfect guideline for your contour. Since the foundation is warmed up, it will be even easier to blend out with your fingers for a natural look.

Of course, given the current state of the world, we had to get her tips for dealing with maskne. "I suggest washing your [reusable] masks with a face wash, instead of laundry detergent or dish soap," she says. "Using a gentle face wash will help keep your skin clean." To cover and conceal maskne, she says to use a concealer that's identical to your skin to cover a blemish; if it's a little red add a concealer that has some peach [tones] in it. Then, follow with a light dusting of translucent powder, press it in, and "lock it up for the day."

Add a Tint

Her final tip: if you're rushing to look put together for, say, a surprise Zoom call, you can always add a dab of your favorite tinted lip balm to your cheeks "for a really natural sun-kissed look," she says. (We love Olio e Osso's Balm and Billie's Super Salve). The final result? Fresh, glowing skin that's ready for its (Zoom) close-up.