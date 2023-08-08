Chances are, you’ve come across Hailey Bieber’s viral GRWM videos on TikTok—they’re the perfect opportunity to get a peek inside her beauty routine and makeup bag to see how she achieves her signature dewy skin. And if you’ve been eager to recreate her bronzy, juicy-looking skin, the time is now because one of her favorite multi-use products, the Make Beauty Heat Stroke Dew Gel Cheek Tint in Toasted, is back in stock after amassing a 15k person waitlist. She was originally spotted using it on her eyes and cheekbones in her birthday makeup routine video last year, and the brand’s products have since been featured in other videos on her page.

And she’s not the only one who adores it—I, too, have been a fan of it (and all of the other seven shades in the line) since it launched. As someone with more blushes in my makeup collection than I’d like to admit, it’s rare that I reach for one formula over and over again—but this one has remained in my makeup routine consistently over the last year, and I have no vision of that changing any time soon.

Aside from the gorgeous shade range, including Bieber’s favorite Toasted, a creamy caramel color that looks stunning on the eyes, lips, and cheeks, it’s the formula that makes it stand out from the competition. Unlike a lot of creams that can feel thick or even stiff, this one is a gel-like cream that’s incredibly thin and effortless to blend out. It’s weightless and emollient, making it easy to apply on bare skin or atop your favorite foundation, and I love that there’s some translucency to it. The bit of translucency allows your skin to peek through the color, lending to a true natural-looking flush with a dewy finish, rather than a fully opaque blush that looks stark against your complexion. But don’t let this less-than-full-opacity trick you into thinking that the colors aren’t pigmented; they’re extremely buildable, and I’ve seen most, if not al,l of the shades look beautiful on a wide range of skin tones.

Despite having oily skin, I’ve found that this formula wears incredibly well—the luminosity doesn’t enter into oil-slick territory a few hours in, and the color fades gracefully (read: not patchy) throughout the day. I also adore that the chic and compact packing looks nice on my vanity and is convenient to pop into my makeup bag or take with me on the go.

For a bronzy shade that can be used to sculpt and warm up the skin, I recommend jumping on Bieber’s beloved Toasted, while it’s currently in stock. If you like a fun punch of color, I suggest going for Stimulated, a hot Barbie pink. And if you’re ready to transition to autumnal hues, grab my all-time favorite, Swelter, a deep berry that provides the most perfect, rich veil of color.

