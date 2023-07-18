Hailey Bieber Is Making Lip Gloss Nails Her Go-to Summer Mani

Hailey Bieber has become synonymous with dewy, glazed donut skin. So much so she has inspired countless glazed donut beauty trends to make their way around the industry—think glazed donut nails in every flavor and even glazed eyeshadow and lip gloss. Following glazed donut's subtle chrome came a parade of barely there nail trends that have dominated our social feeds, and Bieber just took one of the most popular ones for a spin with her latest lip gloss manicure.

While this is Bieber's first time wearing the style, the manicure isn't anything new, and enjoyed a major moment this winter. In fact, Nicola Peltz, Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lopez, and more have all tried their hand at the trend and its multi-shade counterparts, including ombré, pink and diamond-studded.

On July 18, the Rhode founder posted an Instagram Carousel showing off a "bit of the summer energy" she has enjoyed so far, including beach time, her very own skin care products, an at-home spa day, and her lip gloss nails, of course.



Bieber showed off the nails while fresh out of the shower, robe on, towel in hair, lotion on face, and large chunky gold earrings on full display as she held up a tube of Rhode's Vanilla Peptide Lip Treatment ($16) to her lips. Her rendition of the trend was an ultra-glossy and muted baby pink, with the deepest color being at the bed as it slowly flowed into lighter, clear color at the tip.



If you're looking to get in on the glossiest nail trend of the year, celebrity nail artist Sonya Belakhlef previously told us some tips and insider info so you can be a lip gloss nail pro yourself.

For classic light pink lip gloss nails, Belakhlef recommends Orly's First Kiss and Rose-Colored Glasses ($11 each), which are respectively a pale pink and a sheer rose crème. "They offer this semi-sheer, glossy neutral look," they share, noting that the colors are available in both gel and regular polish. "Gel also gives the extra 'jelly' look more naturally, as it's more viscous." Other than those shades, Belakhlef also likes Cirque Colors' Rose Jelly, a milky, sheer pink; and Chiffon, a sheer ballet pink ($13 each).



Once you get your hands on a color, you're ready to wear your lip gloss nails any and everywhere because of their versatility. "This manicure is perfect to wear anywhere," Belakhlef told us. "It's a great bridal look, for holiday parties or special events, and even just a good daily look. What's fun is that you don't have to worry about matching your outfit or jewelry specifically to your nails."