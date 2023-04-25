We're Trying Hailey Bieber's Stacked Lavender Eyeliner ASAP

Hailey Bieber is the queen of minimalism. She's often credited with being the face of the "clean girl" aesthetic for a reason—her style is simple and approachable, yet she always looks perfectly put together. This carries over to her beauty choices, too, like her sharp-yet-effortless bob and signature glazed donut nails, which take nude polish up just a notch.

We can usually count on Beiber for an endless supply of no-makeup-makeup inspiration, but as of late, she's been making some bolder choices with her look. First, she upgraded her nude glazed nails for a bright yellow and paired them with a dash of hot pink eyeliner, making for the pink lemonade glam of our dreams. Then, for Coachella weekend one, Bieber surprised us with neon green glow-in-the-dark nails, complete with gold chrome accents. For makeup, she swapped her glazed donut glow for "sunflower eyes" with a pop of yellow across her lash line.

Bieber served up her latest colorful beauty look on April 22 when she shared a photo wearing a black off-the-shoulder Orseund Iris top and huge glass drop earrings. Her hair was pulled up in an elegant bun, showing off her makeup. All of her beauty go-to's were present, including dewy skin, glossy lips, and feathery brows, but she opted for a stacked lavender liner situation on her eyes. She started with a warm brown base and a chocolate wing and then added a pale lavender wing right on top of the brown one. It's a gorgeous combo that makes her hazel eyes pop while adding definition to her lash line, which can be hard if you just use a lighter shade on its own.

Neither Bieber nor her go-to makeup artists have shared details on the look yet, so while we don't know exactly what that pastel liner is, we do know a few of Bieber's essentials for her glowing base.

Of course, she prepped her skin with her Rhode Peptide Glazing Serum ($29) and Barrier Restore Cream ($29). She usually opts for light coverage by mixing her foundation with serum and then adds targeted coverage with the Kosas Revealer Concealer ($28) or Milk Makeup Future Fluid ($29). For cheeks, she likely used the Kylie Cosmetics Lip and Cheek Glow Balm ($17), Milk Makeup Lip and Cheek Cream Blush Stick ($24)—a favorite of hers for date night—or the Simihaze blush in the shade Red Moon. And we would know that glossy lip anywhere—that's the unmistakable shine of her Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment ($16).