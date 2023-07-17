Hailey Bieber Gave the Latte Makeup Trend Her Stamp of Approval

While many celebrity beauty brands can feel like a bit of a cash grab, Hailey Bieber seems to be a true beauty obsessive. She’s been posting Get Ready With Me videos for years now, and always has her finger on the pulse of the industry’s latest trends—and has started more than a few herself. Case in point: she just posted her take on the latte makeup trend, which creates an all-over bronzed glow. Her technique is one to try when getting in on the trend yourself—so, naturally, we broke down everything she does and the products she uses.

On July 16, Bieber posted a TikTok video with the caption, “Latte Makeup 🥛☕️☕️ but let’s make it head to toe ✨.” In the video, she wears a strawberry milk manicure, a tan cropped top with a plunging neckline and loose lapels, and vintage-inspired gold statement earrings. We don’t see the rest of her outfit, but she later posted an Instagram photo wearing the same earrings, a gold metallic tube dress with ruching and various cutouts, and a woven handbag.

Bieber preps her skin with the Rhode Glazing Milk ($29)—because a latte is nothing without some milk—and a generous amount of the brand’s Peptide Glazing Fluid ($29). Though the OG latte makeup trend calls for applying foundation followed by concealer and contour, Bieber uses the Mary Phillips technique, which calls for applying your foundation *after* concealer and contour. In the video, Bieber contours along her hairline and under her cheekbones with the Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation Brush ($47) and then blends the Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer ($36) with the smaller side of the Hourglass Veil Powder Brush ($65). Finally, she mixes the Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint ($49) with Rhode’s Peptide Glazing Fluid, and applies the concoction over her skin with the broader end of the Veil Powder Brush.

Next up, Bieber flushes her cheeks and the bridge of her nose with bronzer and then applies the same bronzer onto the outer corner of her eyes, blending the product away from her eyes and towards her temples. She then uses a contour shade from the Make Up For Ever HD Skin All-in-One Face Palette ($85) to sculpt out her crease further, and then applies a toffee brown pencil liner on her bottom lashline. After that, she applies the Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder ($49) under her eyes and along her jawbone to minimize shine. Since this look is all about emulating your inner bronzed goddess, Bieber follows this with the Tom Ford Shade And Illuminate Cream Contour Duo ($90) before adding just a pop of pink blush for a sunburnt look.

After adding a highlighter and blending out her complexion, Bieber brushes a gel through her brows for a feathery look and then uses the Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara ($32). Then, Bieber lines her lips with the Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil ($22) in Wherever Walnut before applying the brown shade from the Tom Ford contour duo to the center of her lips. She topped her lips off with the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment ($16) to finish.