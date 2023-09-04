Hailey Bieber and Sofia Richie Grainge Both Swear By This Glowy Skin Tint

This summer has been hot—literally so hot they declared us at a point of global boiling—and the humidity can make packing on full coverage foundation the last thing you want to do. Instead, it's the season of light coverage and dewy finishes.

We've been on the hunt for the perfect lightweight complexion product all summer, and luckily, we found an It-girl-approved option: the Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint ($49), which is beloved by both Sofia Richie Grainge and Hailey Bieber.

In mid July, Bieber posted a tutorial for latte makeup—a bronzed goddess look that's somewhere between matte and dewy and features a whole lot of copper and caramel tones—where she, of course, prepped her skin with her trusted Rhode products, before using the Hourglass skin tint.

First, she applied her Rhode Glazing Milk ($29) and Peptide Glazing Fluid ($29), and then followed with a bronzer on her cheekbones and hairline before going in with concealer on a few area like her under eyes, forehead, and around her nose. After concealing, she then went in with the Hourglass skin tint, but for even sheerer coverage she thinned it out with the Peptide Glazing Fluid and applied it with a brush in a circular motion all over her face. Finishing it off with blush, more bronzer, and her Peptide Lip Treatment ($16).

Richie Grainge shared her love for the product shortly after—claiming it's how she's been “glowing all summer long.” She started her routine with the skin tint because she doesn’t want “anything in this California heat that is going to be too heavy.” While blending the product on her skin with her fingers, she said she uses it because she wants something that is dual powered with a little hint of coverage and a little hydration.

Richie Grainge also uses Hourglasses’ Vanish Airbrush Concealer ($36) in the shade Pearl, and says the combo does “all the things” for her skin. She then sealed in all the areas she concealed with their Veil Translucent Setting Powder ($49) which she says she is “obsessed” with. Finishing off her light, summertime makeup look with bronzer and her “must-have” product, Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm ($36).

The Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint does just what Richie Grainge says, thanks to the meadowfoam seed oil, hyaluronic acid, plant-based squalane, and a naturally derived rambutan blend in the formula. All of which the brand says “boosts skin’s moisture levels by 52% and provides all-day hydration for a dewy, healthy-looking glow.” The skin tint has sheer coverage, just enough to "diffuse imperfections and even skin tone" while leaving a hydrated, glowing finish.

Summer may be coming to a close, but glowy skin is always in style, so with two reigning It-girl’s stamps of approval, the skin tint will surely be your next must-have product.

