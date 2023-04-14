Prepare to See Hailey Bieber's Glow In the Dark Nails Everywhere

When Hailey Bieber talks, the beauty industry listens. The model is constantly at the forefront of the trends that stick—she was the catalyst of the glazed manicure craze, coined glazed donut skin, and kicked-off 2023's bob haircut obsession at the top of the year. She’s constantly setting the tone when it comes to beauty, and there’s a good chance you might see her latest molten glow manicure everywhere for the foreseeable future.

On April 12, Bieber posted a series of nail photos to her Instagram stories, showing nothing more than her new neon mani and engagement ring. Bieber usually opts for a long almond-shaped nail, but the rest of her manicure is unlike anything we’ve seen on the Rhode founder before—instead of her usual “glazed” manicure that she popularized at the 2022 Met Gala, Bieber wore a neon lime green manicure with a gold molten metal design throughout. But that’s not the only thing that shocked us about her new talons: she then turned the lights down and revealed that her manicure glows in the dark.

With her recent strawberry milk manicure as proof, we'd bet that Bieber might be at the tail end of her glazed manicure era. She’s opting for manicures that are trending this year, and glow-in-the-dark nails are slowly rising in popularity. For example, celebrity nail artist (and creator of Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s recent cherry nails), Kim Truong, recently created a glow in the dark manicure for model Georgia May Jagger. Whereas any color can glow in the dark, the stars are choosing warm weather-friendly neons that are vibrant during the day and equally as striking when the sun goes down.

Though it looks complicated Bieber's mani is actually fairly easy to get at home. First, apply two coats of any glow in the dark neon gel color as your base, and cure the nail polish. “After completing your gel manicure in the color of your choice, use [a] builder gel or mirror chrome gel to paint on the drip design with a nail art brush like the Mazz Hanna Medium Detail Brush,” Mazz Hanna, CEO of Nailing Hollywood, previously told Byrdie. “If you use a clear builder gel, you will need to apply chrome powder on top to create the mirror effect.”

Although Hanna recommends the pro-only Orly Sculpting Gel ($40) or Mirror Chrome Studio Gel ($17), you can get this look by applying a matte topcoat to the neon base and then allowing for that to dry. After that, use a non-wipe gel topcoat to draw on a molten shape, and then dust a gold chrome powder on top for a metallic effect. Finish the look with a high-shine topcoat, and you’re well on your way to what may just be the hottest nail of the year.