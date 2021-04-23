We Found All the Products in Hailey Bieber's “Glazed Donut” Skincare Routine

Hailey Bieber just blessed the world with the secret formula to her glow. On April 22, she uploaded a nighttime skincare routine video to her YouTube channel, splaying out the products she uses each night to achieve that smooth, “glazed donut” complexion.

In the video, the model, who typically rocks a natural look even when she does wear makeup, breaks down her bedtime routine step-by-step. First thing’s first: Oil cleanser to take off her makeup. Bieber uses the Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil by MARA Beauty ($58), and specifically mentions how she stays away from makeup wipes, which we know can be irritating and drying. “I started [oil cleansing] during quarantine, and it has honestly made the biggest difference in my skin,” she says. “So that’s how I take my makeup off now. I don’t do it any other way.”

Next up, she follows her oil cleanse with a second gentle hydrating cleanser. “I like cleansers that don’t get super super foamy,” she says of her cleanser of choice, the HoliFrog Tashmoo Waterlily Nourishing Milky Wash ($38). “I prefer something that’s like a milkier, hydrating, nourishing wash. I never like for my skin to feel dry and stripped and tight after I wash it.”

Pro tip from Bieber: She pats her skin with a washcloth, but leaves it slightly damp. Then, she works in her serum—she uses the Biba Los Angeles Plant Stem Cell Peptide Serum ($85) —with a massaging motion while it’s wet. She explains that this technique helps the product soak in better.

Next, she applies her nighttime moisturizer, the Biba Los Angeles Cream Barrier ($95). “At nighttime, I typically go with more intense moisturizer,” she says. “Something thicker, just to kind of soak into my skin overnight.” She also notes, however, that she avoids thicker moisturizers when she has an active breakout.

“My standard when I go to bed at night is that if I’m not getting into bed looking like a glazed donut, then I’m not doing the right thing,” says Bieber. “Find yourself a moisturizer that helps you look like a glazed donut at the end of the day.”

On top of her moisturizer, she likes to layer on a thin application of face oil, once again in the spirit of achieving that sugary glaze. She uses the Furtuna Skin Due Alberi Biphase Moisturizing Oil ($128).

Bieber explains that when her work schedule is busier and she’s changing out of different makeup looks more often, her face gets irritated and breaks out. Her solution? Starface Hydro-Stars ($15) and a prescription acne treatment. She spot-treats some small breakouts on her chin with a tiny dab of prescription ointment from her dermatologist and tops it off with a Hydro-Star. “They look cute!” she says. “I’m never mad at a cute, little situation.”

Now that her breakouts are sorted, Bieber moves on to eye cream. She gently taps the bareMinerals Ageless Phyto-Retinol Eye Cream ($46) into her skin under and around the eyes. She also applies the cream to her upper eyelids “because those get saggy as you age.”

Bieber finishes off her routine with something she “legitimately cannot go to bed without doing.” She applies a lay of the tried-and-true Aquaphor Healing Ointment ($14) to her lips. “I think it’s the best lip balm,” she says. She also mentions that if she ever has dry, flaky patches anywhere else on her skin, she applies Aquaphor on them to help them heal, which, as we know, works wonders.

There’s no doubt that as a model, Bieber has picked up a thing or two from top makeup artists and industry pros about how to keep your complexion even and your skin fresh. Plus, we think she might be onto something with that glazed donut gold standard.