Hailey Bieber's Dewy Foundation Trick Works Like a Charm

Say what you will about celebrities entering the beauty space—trust us, we get it—but Hailey Bieber has proved she belongs there time and time again thanks to her dedication to quality ingredients and a clear obsession with all things skin, nails, and makeup.

Bieber has been letting us in on her beauty routines on TikTok even before she launched her brand, yet one look in particular made us hit save faster than the blink of an eye—the glazed donut foundation routine she concocted for New Year’s Eve.

Like anyone doing their makeup before a night out, Bieber opted for a cozy vibe with her getting ready outfit. In the video, she wore a fluffy white robe accessorized with gold hoops, her engagement ring, and a glazed donut French manicure. For the party, though, Bieber wore a black sleeveless bodycon dress with major cutouts, black tights, and Moon Boots. She accessorized her outfit with gold statement earrings and a slicked-back bun.

But back to the tutorial. After prepping with Rhode skincare, Bieber applied her bronzer before her foundation to create a bronzed effect while subtly sculpting her face. Then, in a genius move, Bieber mixed a few pumps of her Chanel foundation with the Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid ($29) to thin out the foundation’s coverage while adding a dewy sheen to her complexion coverage. By mixing her foundation with a serum and patting it in with a damp sponge, Bieber was able to reap the veiling benefits of coverage products without creating a cakey finish that would otherwise take away from her glowing base.

After foundation, Bieber dipped into the Kosas Revealer Concealer ($28) to brighten and define her under eyes, nose, forehead, and jawline. She set the concealer job with a loose setting powder, patting the product into the places where she wanted to avoid shine, like her under eyes, nasolabial folds, forehead, chin, and jaw.

With her complexion done, Bieber brushed some brow gel through her brow hairs for a feathery effect before patting on a hot pink Kylie Cosmetics cream blush to brighten her cheeks. To ensure her blush would stay on the entire night, Bieber applied a powder blush overtop to set the cream formula in place. Next, to add a “cold makeup” touch to her glazed complexion, Bieber used the Iridescent Pink 003 shade from the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VII: Divine Rose Eyeshadow Palette ($128) to highlight the tops of her cheekbones and tip of her nose. Finally, she rounded out her complexion with another highlighter overtop to blend the pink tones into her skin.

Honestly, if you stopped here, this would be the perfect routine for a dialed-up “clean girl” makeup routine—but it was New Year’s Eve, so Bieber took it a step further. Everyone gets by with a little help from their friends, and Bieber called on none other than Kylie Jenner to create a minimal smokey eye. Jenner sculpted Bieber’s crease and defined her lash line with a matte taupe eyeshadow, and Bieber followed that with a few coats of mascara. To tie the whole look together, Bieber lined her lips with a dusty rose lip liner before finishing it off with the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment ($16).

We can’t wait to see what Bieber glazes next in the new year.