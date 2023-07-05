Hailey Bieber's Cherry French Manicure Is the Ultimate Summer Nail Inspo

While the Fourth of July has come and gone, we can’t stop thinking about all the festive manicures we saw this past weekend. At the top of our list are Hailey Bieber’s nails, which can be actually worn all summer long. Her mani didn't use any stars or stripes, and instead called on another American classic: cherry pie. Yes, Bieber made the cherry glazed French manicure a thing, and we’ll be recreating the look until Labor Day.

On June 29, Bieber was gearing up for the long weekend and posted a photo of her new nails, which sit at her usual medium-long length with an almond shape. While she’s dabbled in non-glazed manicures over the past few weeks, her glazed nails are back in full swing, over a butter-yellow French tip paired with a nude base. Her nails may look like a classic French at first glance, but on her ring finger, she added a single cherry detail on the border between the nail’s base and tip.

Since Kourtney Kardashian Barker debuted her cherry milk bath nails this spring, celebs have been all over fruit-inspired nails. Bieber’s nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, recently revealed a hyper-realistic strawberry manicure she did on Iris Apatow, and too many stars to count have tried out the blueberry milk manicure this summer. And it makes sense—while you can opt into bright trends like spritz nails to get in the summer spirit, there’s no better way to celebrate the season than to tap into seasonal produce. Still, if adorning your entire nails with fruit decals or fruit-inspired colors feels a bit on the nose, Bieber’s minimalist cherry detail paired with a trending glazed French tip is a great way to add subdued summer vibes.

Though Bieber’s cherry French seems minimal, you’ll want to block out an hour or two when DIYing this mani. First, prep your cuticles, file and buff your nails, and then apply a ridge-filling base coat with a bit of nude color, like Dazzle Dry’s Transform Ridge Filler ($24). Then, take a pale yellow polish like J.Hannah’s Nail Polish ($22) in Marzipan and draw a French tip onto each nail. Follow Dazzle Drynail artist Hannah Thayers' advice and "put [your] first stroke down lightly across the center of the nail tip and then connect the sides stroking towards the middle with a little swooping action." After creating your shape, fill in the rest of the tip and allow for your nails to fully dry.

Then, take red nail polish and place two dots wherever you’d like to create a cherry, and then connect those two dots with green nail polish. Finally, apply a glazed finish with chrome powder or the Nails.Inc What the Shell Pearl Effect Nail Polish ($11) and seal everything in with your favorite top coat.