Hailey Bieber's Candy Crush Mani Is the Only Colorful Nail Inspo You Need

It’s impossible to hear “glazed manicure” and not think of Hailey Bieber. Still, all good things must come to an end, and we think that Bieber’s glazed nail days are officially behind her. She’s been swapping them out with mismatched manicures galore, and her latest rainbow manicure is one to covet.

On August 1, Bieber posted a Get Ready With Me video before a night out. In the video, she wears a khaki tank top with black straps and black lining on the neckline, plus a dainty gold chain necklace, gold hoop earrings, and her engagement ring and wedding band. After completing her skincare and makeup (we’ll get to which products she used in a bit), she slipped into a black fitted strapless dress and paired it with a black patent leather handbag.

Though both of her outfits are pretty neutral, her Candy Crush nails added a rainbow of colors to her looks. She wears her nails at her usual medium-length almond shape, and each finger has a different design. While typical aura nails usually feature one large “aura” dot in the center of each nail, Bieber’s nails have more of a "burst" pattern, made up of tiny aura dots lining her nails.

Bieber has been favoring mismatched manicures lately, and this time around her nails feature almost every color in the rainbow. Starting from the thumb, Bieber wore an orange and cream burst, a lime green and hot pink burst, a red and blue burst, a green and lavender burst, and finally a yellow and white burst aura nail.

Getty Images

Sadly, creating a simiualr design at home can be pretty difficult—so your best bet for landing Bieber’s rainbow nails is visiting the salon. If you *do* have experience with applying gel polish at home, though, Le Manoir just released a product called Blooming Gel ($20) that “blooms” gel polish into a similar bursted design.

As for the products Bieber used? She stuck with her essential Rhode products like the Peptide Glazing Fluid ($29) and Glazing Milk ($29), and sealed moisture into her skin with Weleda’s Skin Food ($20). After employing the Mary Phillips technique, which calls for contouring and concealing under your foundation, Bieber then added a pink shimmery blush and a mauve blush to her cheekbones and nose. Following that, Bieber brushed her brows up, drew on faux freckles, created a winged liner, and then painted on a tinted lip gloss with a brush before finishing everything off with a coat of mascara and a quick dab of powder under her eyes.