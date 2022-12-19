Hailey Bieber's Candy Cane Glazed Nails Are Surprisingly Easy to DIY

It’s beginning to look a lot like… holiday madness. With tying up work, packing to head home, and, obviously, wrapping gifts in such a way that tells the recipient, “I totally have my life together and definitely had enough time to do this,” there’s little time to get every last beauty service done by the time the holidays roll around. If sitting at the nail salon for hours on end will throw your schedule out of wack, there’s one holiday-ready manicure you can create at home in no time: Hailey Bieber’s candy cane glazed donut manicure.

Hailey Bieber is the queen of all things glazed donut, debuting her OG glazed donut manicure at the 2022 Met Gala with the help of her nail technician, Zola Ganzigort. The manicure took the world by storm (with some salons even creating “glazed donut” nail kits in preparation for the onslaught of people asking for them), and Bieber and Ganzigort have since developed new “flavors” of the nail trend, like strawberry and chocolate.

This time around, the duo created a candy cane glaze, adding the chrome finish over an almond-shaped red French manicure. Bieber’s look screams “sexy Mrs. Claus,” as she paired the manicure with a glazed ombre cranberry lip, and an invisible glitter smokey eye. For her outfit, Bieber mixed knee-high patent leather boots, a black square-neck mini dress, and a red purse draped over her shoulder. Oh, and what would a festive outfit be without a fur coat, like the cream-colored one Bieber wore?

With a trending french tip, almond shape, and a glazed donut finish, Bieber's manicure is essentially every 2022 nail trend wrapped up in one holiday-ready manicure. Although her mani is immaculate, it’s still highly approachable and pretty easy to do at home. Ganzigort first started by prepping Bieber’s nails, which most likely included pushing the cuticles back, filing the free edge, and buffing the nail bed. Ganzigort finished the prep with the OPI Natural Nail Base Coat ($11). If you’re doing this at home, we recommend adding a few minutes of dry time between each polish layer for an even result.

After a few minutes, Ganzigort recommends applying one coat of OPI Nail Lacquer in Funny Bunny ($12)—an opaque white nail polish—to the entire nail bed. After that, create a red French tip with the OPI Nail Lacquer in Big Apple Red ($12). (Here's a great step-by-step guide for creating a French manicure at home, BTW.) The original glazed donut effect calls for rubbing a professional-only metallic powder onto the nailbeds, then curing it with an LED lamp intended for gel manicures. Ganzigort did use this technique for Bieber’s festive manicure, but if you don’t feel like purchasing a LED lamp, you can concoct a mixture to achieve these chrome-like nails at home: mix OPI Nail Lacquer in Kyoto Pearl ($11) with OPI Top Coat ($22) to sheer out the pearly pigments in the Kyoto Pearl nail polish, then apply one coat to your entire nail.

And there you have it—a show-stopping holiday mani without the hassle of making it to the nail salon. The only question is: why can’t everything surrounding the holidays be this simple?