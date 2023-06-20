Hailey Bieber Just Shared Her Easy Trick for a Head-to-Toe Glow

Hailey Bieber is the queen of everything glazed, and just this past month, her skincare brand, Rhode, launched a highly-requested essence, the Glazing Milk ($29). Bieber has previously shared her favorite Rhode tricks for a glowy foundation routine, and now she’s bringing the dew to her arms, legs, and décolletage with her latest body shimmer hack.

On June 17, Rhode posted a video of Bieber preparing for the brand’s one-year anniversary dinner in NYC. She wore a custom pink Vivienne Westwood minidress with a plunging neckline, Grecian draping across the hips, bows, and crystal embellishments throughout. Her hairstylist Danielle Priano paired the look with a Y2K twisty bun, and she wore strawberry French nails courtesy of her go-to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt.

“I’m going to show you this hack that I love to do with the Glazing Milk for my body,” says Bieber at the beginning of the video. “I’m going to take the Glazing Milk in my hand, and then I’m going to take a liquid highlighter—this one is by Chanel, I’ll do three pumps, [but do] whatever works for you—[and] mix it up.” She begins by applying the mixture all over her arms and smooths it over her shoulders and decolletage.

A mere dollop of essence mixed with her liquid highlighter was enough to make Bieber look like she just emerged from a vat of Glazing Milk. Her skin looks supple, radiant, and juicy, which is all anyone ever wants for a head-to-toe summertime glow. “Glaze-luminati corner,” Bieber jokes as she shows off her freshly-glazed skin. “And it just gives you this really pretty sheen and glow. See that?”

Bieber used the Chanel Les Beige Sheer Healthy Glow Highlighting Fluid ($48) for her mixture, but any liquid highlighter will work. Glazing milk alone will add a glowy sheen to your arms and legs, but mixed with a liquid illuminator it adds the perfect extra dash of shimmer that's perfect for hot summer nights. If you want to recreate her glow, combine Glazing Milk with any fluid highlighter like Typology’s Glow Drops ($31), Live Tinted’s Hueglow ($34), or L’Oréal’s True Match Lumi Glotion ($13).