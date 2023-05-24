Hailey Bieber's 19 Best Hairstyles Prove She's the Queen of Elevated Minimalism

Hailey Bieber is not afraid of change. The It Girl knows her influence over the beauty scene and always seems to be full of surprises. When it comes to her hair, Bieber often debuts a new length or hair color each month, but it's never over-the-top.

Perhaps that's why so many of us are inclined to follow her lead. She doesn't hide behind her tresses or attach herself to anything seemingly out-of-reach. Elevating something simple like a three-strand braid, or using a bucket hat as her hair's SPF, is the kind of low-key fab she puts forth—so it's easy to understand how these small gestures rapidly become the latest fad. While there are far too many incredible hairstyles to lust over, here are some of Hailey Bieber's best hair moments to date.