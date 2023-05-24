Hailey Bieber's 19 Best Hairstyles Prove She's the Queen of Elevated Minimalism

Hailey Bieber is not afraid of change. The It Girl knows her influence over the beauty scene and always seems to be full of surprises. When it comes to her hair, Bieber often debuts a new length or hair color each month, but it's never over-the-top.
Perhaps that's why so many of us are inclined to follow her lead. She doesn't hide behind her tresses or attach herself to anything seemingly out-of-reach. Elevating something simple like a three-strand braid, or using a bucket hat as her hair's SPF, is the kind of low-key fab she puts forth—so it's easy to understand how these small gestures rapidly become the latest fad. While there are far too many incredible hairstyles to lust over, here are some of Hailey Bieber's best hair moments to date.
Mini Bob
One of Beiber's latest hair surprises has been the return of the bob. And not just your average bob—but a mini bob, with a length that grazes the jawbone. We think this haircut will be one of the most frequently requested this year.
Sugar Spray
When you've run out of your favorite wet-texture spray and find yourself in a pinch, try the sugar-water hair hack; it's responsible for Hailey Bieber's flawlessly imperfect waves we all lust for.
Baby Braids
Part of what makes a baby braid look this naturally low-key is how it stays in place. We recommend styling this one sans visible hair ties.
- For finer hair or strands that quickly become slippery or oily, begin by spraying a dry texture spray or dry shampoo onto the front sections of the hair you plan on braiding.
- When you reach the bottom of your braid, spray a teasing comb with a light-hold hair spray.
- Use your comb to gently push up at your ends no more than 2-3 times.
- You can lightly massage the ends between your fingers if you over-tease.
Barbie Ponytail
Watch out, Margot Robbie, there's another Barbie in town. We love this retro, flirty high ponytail. A large, soft bow and iridescent pink highlighter add to the style's femininity.
Pink Lady
Remember when pink ombré hair was all the rage? Well, it's no surprise our leading lady contributed to the fast-growing trend. We think the washed-out pink color gives her top knot an air of effortlessness on the Cannes red carpet. Colored conditioners and temporary dyes work great for this type of look.
Sun-Kissed Highlights
Highlights that perfectly kiss the ends and edges of your hair are the most natural replication of those sun-kissed child-like locks we spend years attempting to recreate.
Bouncy Blowout
Bieber's biggest era of inspo is, without a doubt, the 1990s—so, of course, that perfectly straight, bouncy blowout has to make it into any gallery of her best-worn hair looks. Thankfully, it's also not that hard to DIY.
- Begin on clean, dry hair. (Yes, you read that right—dry hair.)
- Use a volumizing primer, like Ouai's Volume Spray ($26) on your roots and the mid-shaft area of your hair or wherever you'd like to see the most lift.
- Work the product into your hair with a round brush and blow dryer, working in sections and lifting at the roots for the most precision. A hot brush will work fine for this, too.
- Mist a bit of hairspray all over, then hit the cool shot and casually go over with your round brush to help minimize frizz and give a smooth finish.
Caramel Drip
This perfectly fused warm brunette into honey-dipped ends is what we call bronde. As someone who frequently goes back and forth between brown and blonde, Bieber makes this caramel-coated drip an enticing hue for both parties.
Elevate Something Simple
Hailey Bieber's M.O. is elevating simple styles. This basic three-strand braid becomes all the more dramatic falling down against an open-back dress, which she wore to the Grammy's.
Mushroom Brown
Warm, rich tones have long been typical when going brunette. But Bieber helped us embrace the earthy-toned, cool-hued mushroom brown hair color—and we can't get enough.
Braid Waves
Braids are an oft-relied-upon style for Bieber. Sure, they look great intact, but once they've been let loose, they also give a low-fuss, heat-free wave of body and movement.
- Spray second-day hair all over with an ocean mist or sea salt spray. Any preferred wet texture spray will do.
- Braid your hair into two pigtails. The tighter your braid tension, the stronger the wave; the looser your braid tension, the softer the wave.
- Secure with a non-crease hair tie or Teletie to keep the ends soft.
- Leave in 10 minutes to overnight. The longer your style stays in, the longer your waves will hold.
- Finish with your favorite hair oil and rake your braids out with a gentle finger comb.
Breakfast at Bieber's
Bieber channeled Audrey Hepburn—leading lady of the iconic Breakfast at Tiffany's—when she attended a Tiffany & Co event in New York City. To get a style this clean and tight, you'll definitely need a strong hold gel. We also recommend tying the hair back in two sections to help give your updo a little more precision.
That Yummy Hue
If any of Mr. Bieber's songs were dedicated to this silky, velvet, chocolatey brown hue, it'd have to be Yummy.
Futurific Flip
Part of what makes this futuristic hairstyle so playful isn't merely the flip at the ends—it's the flip of her side part in direct contrast to the middle part behind it. We love these think-outside-the-box details that can elevate an otherwise quite simple hairstyle.
Dewy 'Do
The Rhode skincare founder is known for her dewy skin, and this clean and slick chignon was the perfect pairing for her brand's campaign. To replicate this look:
- Coat wet or dry strands with a nourishing hair oil or lightweight conditioning masque like Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Hair Mask ($39).
- Use the tail end of your comb to create a clean parting.
- Brush the hair back into a low bun or chignon and secure it with a Spin Pin by Kitsch ($7) to avoid damage while offering a reliable hold.
Golden Highs and Lows
Breaking up a bright white icy blonde with golden lowlights helps give depth and dimension. Bieber's shoulder-length blonde bob on the iHeart Radio red carpet is the perfect case for a highlight-lowlight duo.
Tousled Updo
There's nothing too precious about this tousled updo. The long, fallen bits and untethered ends give it that perfectly-imperfect vibe.
Braided Pigtails
We know Bieber has helped revive classic pigtail hairstyles, but this intricately braided pigtail style is one of our favorites. There are plenty of braid approaches you can take to replicate this look, pull-through braids being one of them. We find the rope braid a more beginner-friendly option.
- Tightly secure your two pigtails.
- Split your pigtail in half vertically and twist each half in the right direction.
- Lift your right half over the left, wrapping them around each other in the left direction while continuing to individually twist to the right.
- Continue all the way down to your desired endpoint and secure with an elastic.
Half-Up Lob
This half-up style from the Vanity Fair afterparty is one of our all-time favorites. Mirroring your updo to match your cat eye makes for a glamorously cohesive pairing.
- Blow dry the hair with a volumizing mousse, such as the one from Virtue ($38), to give the roots a lot of lift and movement as you go.
- Use a 1.25" curling iron throughout the hair.
- Lift your top section from right above each ear and secure it with an elastic.
- Gently pull at the base of your half-up pony to loosen the grip and add more volume.
- Wrap a piece of hair around the elastic and secure it with a hairpin and/or hairspray.
- Optional: Gently rub the fingers at the temples to loosen up the hair in front of the ear, allowing a wisp or two to fall if desired.