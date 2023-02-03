26 Hailey Bieber Fashion Moments That Offer Chic Minimalism at its Finest

These days, few stars and models come close to Hailey Bieber's level of influence. The style icon, Rhode founder, and summer 2022 Byrdie cover star has fans wrapped around her finger, and whether she's embracing her signature take on modern minimalism or making a playful statement, discussion and imitation are both sure to follow. Bieber's strength is knowing how to reinterpret a trend within her personal aesthetic: Resurgent Y2K trends, high fashion statements, and pop culture topics are all well within her style abilities, and she uses each in a way that gets everyone talking and feels unapologetically true to herself.

Whether you're a huge Hailey Bieber fan looking for your next dose of style inspo or you could use a crash course on some of the reasons she's attained her it-girl status, you've come to the right place. Ahead, we've rounded up 26 of Bieber's best fashion moments, from her standout street style to the times she's made a splash on the red carpet. Keep reading to see them all, and get ready to be influenced.