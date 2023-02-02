Hailey Bieber's Barbie Glazed Nails Are Her Brightest Take on the Mani Yet

As of late, Hailey Bieber has been soft-launching her beauty announcements through her Instagram Stories. Case in point: On January 22, Bieber posted a fleeting selfie to her stories debuting her Margot Tenenbaum-inspired blunt bob (which will certainly spawn thousands of copy cat cuts)—and on January 31, the model and Rhode Beauty founder took to her stories again to unveil her newest rendition of her signature glazed manicure: the Barbie glaze.



Bieber posted a series of selfies, the first beginning with a closeup of her face. She wears her new bob parted down the middle and sports a subtle glam that features brushed brows, a rosy blush across her cheeks and nose, and juicy lips.



The caption on her initial selfie reads “sweet,” whereas the caption on her next selfie reads “sour.” In this shot, Bieber shares a full glimpse of her outfit, which makes her look like she just stepped off the set of a Matrix reboot. She wears a long black patent leather trench coat over a white crew neck tee and low-rise black patent leather mini shorts with a wide belt and silver buckle, and finishes the outfit with black pointed-toe shoes and, of course, a pair of tiny black sunnies.



Both photos feature one key element that’s essentially a mish-mash of a two major it-girl trends: her almond-shaped glazed donut manicure, which shines a reflective finish over Barbie-pink nails. For context, Bieber first debuted the glazed donut manicure at the 2022 Met Gala when her nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, added a pearlescent chrome "glazed" finish to her pearly-white manicure.

Since then, Bieber has dabbled in various donut-flavored manicures, including chocolate and strawberry—yet, both manicures had a pastel quality to them that might not be vibrant enough for some people. Bieber's newest rendition of the manicure features what might be the brightest color she's worn and is the perfect nod to the Barbiecore trend that is only growing stronger as time goes on.

Still, a Barbie manicure might not sound up your alley if you have a general aversion to colors. In that case, you can take a note from Bieber and sport this manicure with a dark, almost monochromatic 'fit to add some "sweet" to any "sour" (or spicy—sounds more fitting) outfit. Conversely, if you do enjoy the idea of Day Glo nails for spring, then Bieber's Barbie glazed mani deserves a spot on your 2023 mood board.