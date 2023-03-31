Hailey Bieber's Side-Parted Bob Is Peak '90s Glam

There’s this common misconception that celebrity beauty founders essentially slap their names onto packaging and let their teams do the real work, but that isn’t the case for Hailey Bieber. Bieber is constantly on-the-go for her skincare brand, Rhode—she recently traveled to Anguilla to shoot a campaign for Rhode’s new limited-edition Passionfruit Jelly Peptide Lip Treatment ($16), and on March 30, Bieber crossed the border to host an intimate dinner celebrating Rhode's Canadian launch.

Bieber wore a Laquan Smith powder blue wool set that comprised of a thin wool bandeau, a wool mini skirt, and an oversized wool jacket that reached just below her knees. Bieber has been on a ‘90s style wave lately, and her stylist, Dani Michelle, accessorized the founder with ‘90s-appropriate sheer brown tights, black heels, and gold croissant earrings.

Bieber’s finishing touch to her ‘90s minimalist outfit was her flippy bob. “We’re in our side part phase,” says her hairstylist, Amanda Lee, in an Instagram post. Lee created a side swept Italian bob for Bieber, with a deep side part and soft waves throughout. Her ends look slightly flipped-in, adding volume to her super sleek and shiny tresses.

At the start of the year, Bieber got a Margot Tennenbaum-inspired haircut that features a simple middle part and blunt ends that all the same length. When she first cut her hair, Bieber was into wearing the style pin-straight for a sleek effect. As time went on, though, Bieber's played with her bob, adding in bows for a pink lemonade beauty moment, and opting for subtle waves for the Vanity Fair Oscars after party. By sporting a side part and '90s volume, Bieber shows that changing your look doesn’t have to cost a dime: you really can switch up your entire vibe by styling what you currently have instead of going for a drastic change with cuts or dye.

Bieber finished off her glam off with a simple glazed lip gloss manicure, which combines the natural, barely-there color of a lip gloss mani with Bieber’s signature glazed donut manicure, which she has reimagined countless times (see: strawberry glaze, chocolate glaze, Barbie glaze, and lemon glaze) since first debuting the nail trend at the 2022 Met Gala. Her makeup artist, Mary Philips, finished the look with a monochromatic terracotta beat with rusty eyeshadow, warm blush, and a peachy-yet-moody glazed lip.