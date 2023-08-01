Hailee Steinfeld Put an Old Hollywood Twist on the Naked Nail Trend

Though we’re still weeks away from Fashion Month, designers have been throwing chic soirees all summer long. For example, Miu Miu just hosted its Summer Club event, and it was packed with celebs like Gigi Hadid, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Brie Larson. Hailee Steinfeld showed up, too, and her naked nails and Old Hollywood glam are all we can think about.

On July 26, Steinfeld attended the event in Malibu wearing a cream Miu Miu halter dress with a low back, a midi hem, and metallic texturing throughout. Her stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn accessorized the look with a black Miu Miu handbag, black Miu Miu platform sandals with bows, gold and diamond hoops, and several gold and diamond rings.

Her outfit gave luxury from top to bottom, and her naked nails were the perfect accent to her subdued-yet-bougie look. Nail artist Tom Bachik first created a medium-length round shape on the star with Tweezerman tools, and then used nail polish from Modelones to concoct the perfect nude and a muted French tip. The polish matched Steinfeld's skin tone almost perfectly, lending her manicure to the naked nail trend. While people on TikTok are using the naked nail as a way to forego the nail salon altogether, Steinfeld’s nude mani is a more polished take on the trend.

As for the rest of her glam, Steinfeld brought Old Hollywood glamour to Malibu. Celebrity hairstylist Irinel de León created a side part in Steinfeld’s hair and soft, touchable barrel curls throughout her strands. While her hair has a sleeker finish than most fluffy, va-va-voom Hollywood hairstyles, it still features tons of volume at the top.

And to up the Hollywood vibes, Steinfeld wore Marilyn Monroe-esque liner courtesy of makeup artist Ash K Holm. Holm subtly sculpted the star’s eyes, adding a matte taupe shade along her lower lash line and in her crease. She then created brightness with a beige shimmer eyeshadow on the lid, plus a nude liner on her waterline. Holm finished off the look with an elongated, thin winged liner and an overlined satin lip and finally finished it all off with coral blush.