No skincare routine is complete without sunscreen. It's basically skincare law now, according to every professional we've ever asked. We’ve turned to moisturizers, powders, and gels recommended by the pros for our daily UV protection, but one brand is looking to change the way you apply the skincare staple. Founded by Tai Adaya, Habit is a new skincare brand offering a spray-on mist for easy application and even easier reapplication. The N° 41 Mister ($30) is a fine mist sunscreen with notes of geranium and lavender you can spray on and go. For all the details on the mist, we chatted with Adaya about anti-aging and the inspiration behind the brand.

N° 41 Mister BEST FOR: All skin types USES: Protects skin from UV damage KEY INGREDIENTS: Avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, and octocrylene BYRDIE CLEAN? Yes PRICE: $30 ABOUT THE BRAND: Founded by Tai Adeya, Habit is a clean skincare brand hoping to encourage healthier skincare habits.

The Story: Anti-aging made simple

"I started talking about preventative Botox with my best friends when I was 19. I've always really been attuned to the fact that young women start to not only talk about but invest in anti-aging from a young age and they're attracted to things like filler and Botox—these procedures that are expensive, invasive, and ultimately more retroactive than proactive," Adaya tells Byrdie exclusively. "When I was creating Habit, I really wanted to tell the story around the sunscreen and how it's preventative in terms of anti-aging, and really paint a new narrative and a new light around the category. I also wanted to innovate in the category as well, in terms of designing nice products." This led to the creation of the Instagram-worthy sunscreen that makes sun-care easy and looks just as good in your bag as it does on your vanity.

Adaya reveals that while she was getting preventative Botox and investing thousands of dollars into the procedure, at the same time she was skipping SPF, something she argues can be very common. Hands up if you're guilty of missing a day (or more) of your recommended sun protection—no judgment here. Sunscreen is your line of defense from harmful UV rays from the sun that can cause skin cancer and skin damage and it's one of the best things you can use to prevent premature aging. So, if you're splurging on procedures and anti-aging creams, make sure you're not skipping this vital step in your routine.

The Formula: Clean and cast-free

Habit was designed with everyday use in mind. Not only is the SPF mister travel-sized, but it’s also perfect for reapplying throughout the day. Ideally, you should be reapplying your sunscreen every two hours regardless of how sunny it is outside. Inspired by the rosewater mist she kept at her desk for refreshing her skin, the fine mist absorbs quickly and doesn’t need to be rubbed in, keeping your makeup in place and your hands off your face. Adaya also notes that they worked carefully to choose ingredients that won't leave a white cast, the active ingredients being avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, and octocrylene—key components of the chemical sunscreen's UV ray blocking powers.

Physical vs. Chemical Sunscreen Physical sunscreens sit on top of the skin reflecting UV rays while chemical sunscreens convert UV rays into heat and releasing them from your skin. Both are safe and effective and which you choose is a matter of preference.

Adaya really wanted to let the SPF shine, formulating the sunscreen with the singular goal of protecting your skin. Other than the light natural scent of rose geranium to balance out the familiar smell of sunscreen actives, the 16 ingredients of the sunscreen are simple and clean (in line with Sephora’s standards) offering SPF 41 and broad-spectrum protection against UV rays.

The Results: Glowing, non-greasy sun protection

Chinea Rodriguez/ Design by Cristina Cianci

In an effort to start a few more good beauty habits (ha!) in 2021, I put the mister to the test. Following the directions, I spritzed the mist on seven times, the recommended coverage, and let it sit while resisting the urge to rub it in. As promised, it’s super lightweight and barely feels like anything at all. There’s a light sheen when you first apply but thankfully, no white cast. The sheen fades quickly so you’re left a bit more glowy than oily. Plus, it doesn’t leave your skin feeling greasy or sticky which is perfect for my combination skin.

Two hours later, I went in for the second application and the experience was just the same, a little glow and no greasiness. It truly is as simple as spray and go, making it way easier than I thought to keep up a healthy skincare habit. I’ll be adding this to my regular routine and maybe put off buying the anti-aging creams in my Sephora cart for a while.

The N° 41 Mister is available to shop now at Habit.co.