Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Her Biggest Beauty Regret and the One Thing Apple Always Borrows

The One Thing Our series The One Thing is a Sparknotes version of the products, rituals, and moments your favorite celebrities and influencers swear by—their go-tos, must-haves, and can’t-live-withouts. So go ahead—take a brief, intimate peek into the lives of your favorites through the things (and people, and moments) they hold dear.

When Gwyneth Paltrow's warm, casually upbeat voice crackles through the receiver (fine, my iPhone speaker), it's immediately familiar. You see, the Paltrow-helmed Goop podcast is my nightly, green juice-soaked lullaby. When the Goop brand launched, I obsessively followed its media coverage (after all, The Talented Mr. Ripley changed my teenage life) in large part because I was fascinated by how a celebrity-founded company managed to become a cultural force bigger than the sum of its parts.

The reality is we're still talking about Goop nearly 15 years later and it's morphed into something many have tried and failed to replicate. Goop is not just the name of a massive brand anymore; it's a proper noun ("let's go to the In Goop Health retreat"), a verb ("I'm just Goop-ing my way through this skincare routine"), and an adjective ("yeah, he's a bit...Goop-y.") We toss the word "iconic" around like it belongs to every burgeoning star—but if we're talking about real impact then Paltrow and Goop are two of the most iconic entities of the 2000s.

And once I had the chance to briefly speak with Paltrow, I understood why. First of all, it was immediately evident that while GP is a celebrity with a brand, Goop isn't a celebrity brand. The encyclopedic authority and ease with which she speaks about beauty and wellness make it clear that she's still got a hand in the details. Paltrow is involved in every stage of every project, lending her own learned expertise and vision to the brand while tapping plenty of outside expert help. That's probably why the in-house Goop Beauty line is so respected in the industry and beloved by fans.

To celebrate the launch of Goop's new Hair Serum ($48), Byrdie caught up with Gwyneth Paltrow herself for a quick chat on all the things, products, scents, and moments she's been loving lately.

The One Thing Her Daughter Is Always Borrowing

Oh my god, the little G. Label diamonds and gold ear cuff thing that we made—she's always got her hands on that thing!

The One Beauty Product That Makes The Biggest Difference

"Can I say two things? One is our new hair serum ($48) because it makes my hair super soft, and therefore it's easier to style it with my hands while it dries. Like I can kind of twist it, and I don't have a blow dryer or anything, and it smooths out my hair. I twist it in when it's damp, and then it just kind of works out. Or my GOOPGENES Face Oil ($98), which I cannot live without. I feel like it just makes me look younger and fresher when I put it on.

"[With the hair serum], I was trying to get the team to do something like this for a long time—because, you know, I love my workout in the morning. And, with all the sweating and pulling my hair into ponytails, there's so much breakage and drying out. So, I wanted to create something that would nourish hair during my workout.

"I tried leave-in conditioner and stuff, but then you're sweating, and it's running into your mouth—like, not good! We started working on a serum that was oil-based so that it would really stay in the hair. It has seabuckthorn oil in it and vitamin C for the cuticle of the hair. I always do it when I work out, but you don't have to be a workout person to use it. You can just put it in for 20 minutes before you're going to wash your hair, and then it gives you this incredibly smooth feeling, and it feels it just helps with split ends. I'm really proud of the formula."

The One Thing Goop Does Better Than Anyone Else

"Our lip balm. I cannot use any other lip balm except ours. It's not sticky, and it stays on forever. It's really nourishing. I guess that's the benefit of making your own product, right? [LAUGHS] You can make it how you want it, exactly how you want it."

The One Beauty Tip She Would Give 20-Year-Old GP

"Either our GOOPGLOW Microderm ($125) because I didn't start taking care of my skin and exfoliating and stuff until it was too late. Or, I would tell myself not to smoke because now I have little wrinkles around my lips from when I smoked in my 20s."



The One Product She Loves—But Always Forgets to Use

"There's this infrared sauna blanket by HigherDOSE ($500) that I love. I have a little sauna here, but I'll take it with me if I'm renting a house for a week or something. And I'm like, 'Oh, I'm gonna do my sauna and my blanket!' And then I always forget!"