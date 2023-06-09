The '90s Grunge Aesthetic is Back—Here's How to Wear It in 2023

Baggy denim, oversized knits, and round sunnies are just a few popular trends from the last year, but before their 2020s revival, these pieces were closely associated with the '90s grunge fashion movement. While grunge has never fallen out of fashion, our affinity for comfort-focused and baggy clothes in post-pandemic life has made the aesthetic more popular than ever, especially alongside Gen Z's passion for thrifting and subculture. Ahead, get a full crash course on the grunge aesthetic, complete with how to incorporate pieces from the '90s fashion movement into your wardrobe.



What Is the Grunge Aesthetic?

We may refer to grunge as an aesthetic now, but in the '90s, it was so much more. Quick history lesson: The term "grunge" comes from the grunge music movement that emerged in Seattle during the late '90s. The genre's most famous bands include Nirvana and Pearl Jam, especially Nirvana's frontman Kurt Cobain, who quickly became the "it-boy" of grunge fashion.

It's worth pointing out that although the two movements existed in similar time frames, grunge is not punk. In fact, the two are quite different. Punk was and still is about chains and leather and runs more gothic, but grunge gravitates towards loose-fitting clothes and feels a bit more disheveled. Much like the music, grunge fashion originally centered around an anti-consumerist mindset—which makes sense, given thrifting and upcycling were top ways to get the grunge look at the time. Of course, since then, the grunge aesthetic has made its way into high fashion and street style, with major names—Marc Jacobs for Perry Ellis, anyone?—paying tribute in their collections.

Key elements from the '90s grunge era have remained the same—think flannels, shredded denim, and combat boots—but now they've become easier to shop, with Depop and stores like Urban Outfitters and Free People focusing on the grunge aesthetic. Despite the easier access to getting the grunge aesthetic yourself, thrifting still remains at the heart of grunge, so you can either directly shop the pieces listed below or keep the general wardrobe formula in mind as you hunt for thrift store gems.

The Best Grunge Pieces to Shop Now

Flannel Shirt

When you think about the grunge aesthetic, a flannel shirt probably comes to mind. The cozy staple is something you probably already have in your closet, making it one of the easiest ways to adopt the style. If you're feeling adventurous, though, try a flannel with frayed edges or an upcycled piece for a truly one-of-a-kind look.

Combat Boots

Combat boots, especially Doc Martens, have become synonymous with the grunge aesthetic. To keep your stompers from veering too punky, style them with a floral dress and an oversized denim jacket.

Baggy Jeans

We may have come to an agreement as a society to throw skinny jeans out the window, but "dad" jeans existed long before the Depop era. Baggy denim was popularized through the grunge movement and promoted the idea of androgyny in fashion, with women often thrifting men's jeans to get that oversized look. Now, baggy styles are widely available across all categories, so it's your choice whether you look for the perfect thrift store pair or opt for your go-to denim brand instead.

Distressed Knitwear

Unlike punk style, which revolves around dark hues like black and purple, grunge welcomes color with open arms. Individuality is a hallmark of grunge, so search for a brightly colored or uniquely printed distressed knit top to wear over a mini dress and your favorite pair of combat boots.

Oval Sunglasses

Kurt Cobain loved oval sunglasses, so add a bit of whimsy to your grunge look with a pair of your own. When it comes to grunge, there's lots of room for individuality, so don't take yourself too seriously.

Beanies

The grunge movement originated in Seattle—a city known for its rainy and cold weather—so it's no surprise a beanie became a grunge aesthetic staple. Pair your beanie with a flannel top, and you're out the door in no time.