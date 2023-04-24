22 Green Hair Ideas That Will Inspire You to Switch Up Your Look

Green Hair

Choosing a shade: "The shade you choose depends more on your personality and style," Papanikolas says. "The intensity is the biggest thing you'll need to consider. All green hair needs to be applied over pre-lightened hair, so you'll need to bleach the desired strands to achieve the result you desire. Something else to remember is that pastel shades will require the hair to be pre-lightened to a very pale yellow, while a more intense green can be lightened to a yellow. If there's orange left in the hair, the green will look more muddy and brown."

Maintenance level: Papanikolas tells us that any time hair is pre-lightened, natural oils are stripped, so retaining moisture is key. "Shades of green tend to fade quickly, especially the pastel ones, so a regular refresh will be required."

Goes great with: Opt for blacks, browns, neutrals, and metallic shades. Nude shades, yellows, and golds can also look great with green hair.

Similar shades: Slime green, emerald green, pastel green

Price: The price will depend on your hair length, depth, and color placement. "If you want to do an all-over full color, this will cost a little more as you'll be in the salon for most of the day," Brownswell explains.