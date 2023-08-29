13 Gray Nail Polish Ideas That Prove the Color Is Anything But Gloomy

As much as we love bold hues, today, we're here to make a case for gray nail polish. While you might think of gray as a boring and subdued color, in reality, it all depends on the shade you choose and how you display it on your nails.
Sure, you could opt for all-over color, but you could also use gray nail polish to create an untraditional French manicure, subtle checkers, or moody abstract designs. Additionally, you can play up the finish. Glossy gray polish might be most common, but when you go with a matte, metallic, or iridescent finish, you're left with a whole new head-turning nail look.
Don't believe us? Ahead, find 13 gray nail polish ideas for fall and beyond.
Gray Abstracts
Gray nail polish is a lovely, neutral backdrop for bolder nail art. Here, you can see how dark, charcoal gray polish looks alongside abstract accent nails and bedazzled tips.
Gray Glazed Donut
Not ready to kiss summer goodbye? This pale, pearly chrome gray manicure is perfect for the last days of summer leading into fall. Mixing warm and cool tones, it's a great transitional shade and beautiful for a classic manicure or statement nail art.
Gray Autumn Watercolor
Gray is usually paired with black and white, but here's proof that it mixes well with brighter, seasonal shades. To create this autumn watercolor nail look, nail artist Dayana Sapiens used Cirque Colors Nail Polish ($13) in the shades Marsala Jelly, Dove Jelly, Cocoa Jelly, Olive Jelly, Navy Jelly, and Spotted.
Gray Yin-Yang Nails
How cute are these pearlescent gray yin-yang nails? To recreate the look, you'll need a bottle of the OPI Infinite Shine2 Longwear Lacquer ($14) in the shade This Color Hits All the High Notes and a bottle of the OPI Nail Lacquer ($12) in the shade Suzi Talks With Her Hands, along with a fine-lining nail art brush (like the Lights Lacquer Detail Brush, $10).
Heather Gray Nails
These matte heather gray nails are minimalist and abstract, reminding us of a cozy fall sweater. Unfortunately, the artist didn't share the secret to the textured look of these nails, so you'll likely have to bring this image to your manicurist to recreate it.
Gray Overlay
Here, you can see how grayish shades pair with other neutrals and negative space for a pretty end look. To recreate this set, you'll need Lights Lacquer Nail Lacquer ($13) in the shades Nourishing Elixir, Secret Garden, Mila, and Moon River.
Gray Checkerboard Nails
Checkerboard manis are having a moment. While iterations showcasing black and white or a rainbow of colors tend to be the most common, this set proves that gray and white can make a subtle statement, too.
Triple Gray French Tips
Gone are the days when French manicures only used a single tip color. Nowadays, double and triple French nail looks are popping up left and right. Case in point: This black, gray, and white nail look. To recreate it, pick your shades and use the Orly Half Moon Nail Guides ($6) to perfect the lines.
Black and Gray
Dark nails look gorgeous in autumn and winter. To add a touch of contrast to your moody mani, consider gray half-moon accents and French tips, as manicurist Alicia Torello did here.
Gray Marble Nails
Marble nails take on a moodier allure when crafted with charcoal-colored polish. To create this look, nail artist Amy Le used a foil transfer.
Gray Sweater Nails
These textured matte gray sweater nails just look cozy. To recreate the unique nail art, though, you'll likely need the help of a pro, as perfecting 3D nails requires a learning curve.
Chrome Squiggles
Chrome nails are an offshoot of gray, so these high-shine squiggle nails make the cut. To DIY a similar look, use the Sally Hansen Color Foil Nail Polish ($7) in the shade Steel a Kiss.
Mixed-Finish Grays
If you don't want to incorporate a bunch of colors into your nail look but still want to achieve a bold appearance, switch up the finish between nails. Here, matte and gloss top coats totally transform the gray polish. To DIY a similar mani, pair your perfect gray polish color with the Olive & June Super Glossy Top Coat ($9) or Matte Top Coat ($9).